TVLINE | Scola and Nina seem to think they can make a long distance relationship work, but they have to be concealing some fears and worries, right?

BOYD | If someone in your life says, "Yeah, I know, me and so and so, he got a job and so, he's moving 3,000 miles away." What do we all do? We go, "OK. Yeah? Well listen, it'll work or it won't!" We don't know. It's unknown territory for them, but what's beautiful about what this couple has to explore is now, they're a married couple. They have a foundation. They have a working basis of what family code is, of what they do and what they don't do. It's safe. And now to test that structure with these geographics of, "What do we do?" is a very real problem for people and couples and families.

VANSANTEN | But are you committed to allowing one another to continue to grow? Sometimes that growth is a new job, sometimes it's leaving a job, whatever that might be, that's your own purpose and higher calling, beyond just the partnership. Can you allow for that? What does that look like? What does it do to your relationship? Does it test it? Does it make it better? We'll see.

TVLINE | You two have such great chemistry as actors. What's been your favorite part about working with one another throughout the years?

BOYD | That's an easy one for me. It's so cool when Shantel comes to "FBI." She's just such a force of nature. She's hardworking. Making television at this quantity for this long, it's people like Shantel who work their asses off to find what's exciting and interesting and new. Not only do our writers put us in these interesting situations every time, but my favorite thing is her relentless search for moments that matter and not being willing to ever phone anything in. This is not a scene that's about nothing. There's something to explore every time, and there's always something new. We always find something that we didn't know was there.

VANSANTEN | My favorite thing is you return to something that feels so familiar and wonderful, and yet, as John so eloquently said, we get to explore something new, but it's very rare to work with somebody who is constantly in pursuit of telling the truth. It's these juicy, wonderful moments that we get given by the writers that you're so present and ready to collaborate on. At the ground-level foundation of the scene, I'm going to be here and present what the truth is, even if it's messy, ugly, complicated. Let's go for it. And that requires real vulnerability and that's something that I see in all of the episodes I've ever watched with you in it. The thing that I think audiences and fans connect to is there is such vulnerability and truth that you are willing to confront and present the audience with, and I'm just lucky that I get to be written into those scenes.

TVLINE | Midway through this episode, Nina does begin to vocalize her doubts about being apart and taking this new job. How emotional is this decision for her?

VANSANTEN | Like anything in life that's presented that feels like a dream, you've dreamt of it and worked towards it, and now it's in front of you and it's complicated. It requires a move. It requires logistics. It requires a child and what's best for them and us, and how does it work? It's basically revamping an entire relationship and commitment in life. So, yeah, I think it would be inhuman to not have doubts creep in. I think that Nina knows she's capable and can do the job, but can she do it and still give a good life to her son, still be a good partner, and not feel selfish? It's all those doubts that start creeping in, and that's where she needs her partner to remind her, "We're in this together. You've got this."

Like anything in life, that's why we have family and friends and loved ones, to champion us along in the moments where It feels overwhelming. It's like, "OK, this day has arrived. I'm packing up. This is happening. Oh, gosh, this isn't as pretty and wonderful feeling as I thought it was going to be just because it's my dream." That's what's interesting about it. It's not black and white. It lives in the gray. It's the moments in the elevators, in and outside of the elevators, for them. [That] is where they live and die. Like standing and having a moment to connect and being like, "I don't know how this works." It was such a great moment.