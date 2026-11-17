FBI's John Boyd And Shantel VanSanten On Nina's Big Move And Scola's Surprise Reveal: 'The Heart Wants What The Heart Wants'
Spoilers below for Monday's episode of "FBI"!
It's been weeks since Scola first revealed that his wife, Nina, was considering accepting a job in San Diego. In Monday's episode, the married couple came face to face with the harsh reality that their small family was about to be split up.
Shantel VanSanten guest-starred in Monday's "FBI," and when we first see Nina, she's packing up a moving van in preparation for her big move across the country. (Hello, ocean-view office!) As the couple takes on the case of the week — which includes Nina hunting down a criminal at the top of the the Most Wanted list — both Nina and Scola's doubts about their impending new situation weighs heavily on them.
After squashing a threat stemming from a Mexican cartel's surprising partnership with the Iranian guard, Scola makes the ultimate sacrifice for his family: He tells Nina he's going to put in for a transfer to San Diego. "You're my life," he said. "You and our son are my life. And I'm going to be wherever you are."
Below, John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten talk to TVLine about the emotional episode of "FBI," Nina's return to the series, and what Scola's big decision might mean for both the character and the man who portrays him.
TVLINE | We haven't seen Nina since the wedding, but how would you describe Scola and Nina's marriage and what makes this couple work?
SHANTEL VANSANTEN | Everything that we've seen on TV for seasons and seasons before, the marriage is like the cherry on the top. They had already built such a deep partnership and commitment to one another, and a way of functioning within that relationship, [while] still pursuing the job and being two working parents who are agents, who are sacrificing constantly... this is another evolution in their life. Then, an opportunity for Nina to follow her dreams. Who's going to make the ultimate sacrifice for one another? Are you going to support? Am I going to stay? It's some of those ongoing conversations we weren't maybe privy to in the episode that lead us to the space where we find them, where we open and the moving truck is getting packed and they have a plan for how it's going to work. We'll see how that unfolds.
TVLINE | John, a couple of episodes ago, we saw Scola wrestling with the idea of Nina leaving. Should he convince her to stay? Should he encourage her to go? He was struggling a bit. How did he come around to the notion of supporting her fully and being there for her?
JOHN BOYD | I think what Scola comes to in that episode is that their relationship, the foundation of the basis of their connection, is a mutual understanding of what it means to serve to a higher calling. To understand what it means to believe in the possibility of a better world, and to deny someone you love of exploring that is not only not love, but that's brutality. In their understanding of love, he realizes that he cannot require her to choose between him and what she loves to do. So, I think that's an interesting place to jump off from. The episode begins with them really not understanding what's involved, right? I'm not going to stand between you and this thing, and we'll make it work no matter what. But we don't really know if that's going to work.
On Nina's emotional career move
TVLINE | Scola and Nina seem to think they can make a long distance relationship work, but they have to be concealing some fears and worries, right?
BOYD | If someone in your life says, "Yeah, I know, me and so and so, he got a job and so, he's moving 3,000 miles away." What do we all do? We go, "OK. Yeah? Well listen, it'll work or it won't!" We don't know. It's unknown territory for them, but what's beautiful about what this couple has to explore is now, they're a married couple. They have a foundation. They have a working basis of what family code is, of what they do and what they don't do. It's safe. And now to test that structure with these geographics of, "What do we do?" is a very real problem for people and couples and families.
VANSANTEN | But are you committed to allowing one another to continue to grow? Sometimes that growth is a new job, sometimes it's leaving a job, whatever that might be, that's your own purpose and higher calling, beyond just the partnership. Can you allow for that? What does that look like? What does it do to your relationship? Does it test it? Does it make it better? We'll see.
TVLINE | You two have such great chemistry as actors. What's been your favorite part about working with one another throughout the years?
BOYD | That's an easy one for me. It's so cool when Shantel comes to "FBI." She's just such a force of nature. She's hardworking. Making television at this quantity for this long, it's people like Shantel who work their asses off to find what's exciting and interesting and new. Not only do our writers put us in these interesting situations every time, but my favorite thing is her relentless search for moments that matter and not being willing to ever phone anything in. This is not a scene that's about nothing. There's something to explore every time, and there's always something new. We always find something that we didn't know was there.
VANSANTEN | My favorite thing is you return to something that feels so familiar and wonderful, and yet, as John so eloquently said, we get to explore something new, but it's very rare to work with somebody who is constantly in pursuit of telling the truth. It's these juicy, wonderful moments that we get given by the writers that you're so present and ready to collaborate on. At the ground-level foundation of the scene, I'm going to be here and present what the truth is, even if it's messy, ugly, complicated. Let's go for it. And that requires real vulnerability and that's something that I see in all of the episodes I've ever watched with you in it. The thing that I think audiences and fans connect to is there is such vulnerability and truth that you are willing to confront and present the audience with, and I'm just lucky that I get to be written into those scenes.
TVLINE | Midway through this episode, Nina does begin to vocalize her doubts about being apart and taking this new job. How emotional is this decision for her?
VANSANTEN | Like anything in life that's presented that feels like a dream, you've dreamt of it and worked towards it, and now it's in front of you and it's complicated. It requires a move. It requires logistics. It requires a child and what's best for them and us, and how does it work? It's basically revamping an entire relationship and commitment in life. So, yeah, I think it would be inhuman to not have doubts creep in. I think that Nina knows she's capable and can do the job, but can she do it and still give a good life to her son, still be a good partner, and not feel selfish? It's all those doubts that start creeping in, and that's where she needs her partner to remind her, "We're in this together. You've got this."
Like anything in life, that's why we have family and friends and loved ones, to champion us along in the moments where It feels overwhelming. It's like, "OK, this day has arrived. I'm packing up. This is happening. Oh, gosh, this isn't as pretty and wonderful feeling as I thought it was going to be just because it's my dream." That's what's interesting about it. It's not black and white. It lives in the gray. It's the moments in the elevators, in and outside of the elevators, for them. [That] is where they live and die. Like standing and having a moment to connect and being like, "I don't know how this works." It was such a great moment.
Is Scola really leaving New York City?
TVLINE | In the case of the week, Nina and the FBI track down Alvarro Zapata, a man high on the FBI's Most Wanted list. How hard is it for Nina to accept that the FBI ultimately wants to cut a deal with him to catch a bigger threat?
VANSANTEN | I think it's common. It happens. I think it just hits hard when she's leaving. It was an idea that like, "Oh, as I exit I can leave this legacy of catching the No. 6 on the Most Wanted list," and solidify a bit of a legacy here before I leave. And who wouldn't want that? Who doesn't want to win gold on your last Olympic race? To let that go constantly for the greater good — that happens in their relationship, that happens in the job — it doesn't mean that it's not disheartening. It sucks, but we got to get something bigger and it's allowing that heartbreak to happen and then focus back on what matters, which is making a better and safer world. I don't think it's easy to digest those moments, but life carries on and there's another criminal and another crime and we've just got to keep pursuing the bad guys.
TVLINE | At the end of the episode, Scola says he's going to put in for the transfer, so he can be with his family. What does that say about him that he's willing to make that choice for Nina?
BOYD | What is interesting about this couple is they shoot from the hip. They both understand that they love this job they have to do, and they love each other. And in the 11th hour, there's always some kind of decision. The heart wants what the heart wants. It's a cool thing to get to explore as a couple, and it's something that's very relatable and real that happens to couples long distance. Who hasn't been through something like that?
VANSANTEN | Career changes, cross country moves. I mean, I think about so many of my own family and friends... you're constantly making sacrifices, and it's not always equal at the same time, you know what I mean? And it's a beautiful evolution for Scola's character to see him go from dating Instagram models to falling in love, to getting married, to having a family, and making sacrifices. It's amazing.
TVLINE | Do we have to worry that Scola might actually be leaving the show for good?
BOYD | As far as I know, I'm growing where I'm planted, and no one's cut me down yet. So, hopefully we've painted ourselves into a corner that we're gonna be able to get out of. I don't want to rob our fans of exploring that, wondering about that, missing that, but yeah, as far as I know, I've got a job with the show. We'll see where we go.
TVLINE | John, can you give me a tease of something to come? A future episode you're looking forward to, a new case, anything?
BOYD | Maggie and OA get into some trouble, and they need some help, and Jubal actually sends Scola off to help Maggie and OA in a helicopter. Scola is just hanging out in the bullpen and Jubal has to rush in and tell him, "You're taking the chopper!" Jubal knows how to get Scola up from his desk, I guess!
VANSANTEN | It's so fun that the show's been on for this long and you still get surprised by like, "I get to be in a chopper." How exciting!