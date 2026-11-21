Why The Number 47 Appears So Often In Star Trek
It all began in Claremont, California, when Professor Donald Bentley made a playful mathematical proof that every number is equal to 47. This statistical joke snowballed into a new and unofficial school tradition created in 1964, where students would try to document the number 47 in the wild. Fast forward to 1990, when Pomona College alum Joe Menosky joined "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in Season 4 as an executive story editor, with Season 4, Episode 6, "Legacy," being his first credited episode.
As a graduate of Pomona's class of 1979, Menosky decided to incorporate his school tradition into the sci-fi series as an Easter egg for those who knew the lore. In Volume 41 of the Pomona College Magazine, Menosky discusses his reasoning for the 47 references: "It seemed like placing 47s [in the show] rather than just spotting them would be a way to continue the reference for any alumni who happened to watch the series." These references transformed from fan service for Pomona alumni and students into a running joke within the writers' room, as other writers also decided to sneak the number into their scripts.
The writers eventually got tired of the joke
Writer Brannon Braga credited Joe Menosky (via cudebi) with beginning the tradition among the writers, revealing that it was picked up by him, Jeri Taylor, and Ronald D. Moore (creator of "Battlestar Galactica"). Braga also recalled how he put the number throughout, in both the dialogue and visual scenes. However, the joke's novelty wore off eventually. Moore disclosed in an AOL chat that Menosky was the originator of the gag, but the references were gradually being phased out: "They've been cut down as we've kinda tired of this particular inside joke."
There are many nods to the number 47 in the franchise. A Code 47 is an encrypted message meant only for captains and senior officers. In Season 3, Episode 20, it is confirmed that the Ghorusda incident led to 47 casualties. Season 4, Episode 19 has Data reveal that the Enterprise's shields only had 47 seconds before they failed. Whether it is explicitly through dialogue or hidden subtly in background displays, 47 has become an important part of the lore despite being relatively inconsequential. The number still appears in later series, such as in "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3 and "Star Trek: Lower Decks."