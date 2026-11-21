It all began in Claremont, California, when Professor Donald Bentley made a playful mathematical proof that every number is equal to 47. This statistical joke snowballed into a new and unofficial school tradition created in 1964, where students would try to document the number 47 in the wild. Fast forward to 1990, when Pomona College alum Joe Menosky joined "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in Season 4 as an executive story editor, with Season 4, Episode 6, "Legacy," being his first credited episode.

As a graduate of Pomona's class of 1979, Menosky decided to incorporate his school tradition into the sci-fi series as an Easter egg for those who knew the lore. In Volume 41 of the Pomona College Magazine, Menosky discusses his reasoning for the 47 references: "It seemed like placing 47s [in the show] rather than just spotting them would be a way to continue the reference for any alumni who happened to watch the series." These references transformed from fan service for Pomona alumni and students into a running joke within the writers' room, as other writers also decided to sneak the number into their scripts.