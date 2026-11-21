What To Watch Saturday: Erin Cahill/Andrew Walker Hallmark Movie, Have I Got News For You Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker celebrate "Christmas in Blue Dog Valley," "Have I Got News for You" wraps Season 5, and the Anthony Bourdain biopic "Tony" hits HBO proper.
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Showtimes for November 21, 2026
Christmas in Blue Dog Valley
A Hollywood veterinarian (Erin Cahill) buys a family-run clinic in a tight-knit town, where she teams up with the former owner's black-sheep son (Andrew Walker) to win over the locals.
Love on the Vineyard
A real estate executive (Paula Patton) returns to Martha's Vineyard, where she reconnects with a former summer love (Derek Luke) and fights to save a historic inn; Janet Hubert co-stars.
National Women's Soccer League Championship
Washington Spirit takes on the Kansas City Current, live from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Three Generations, One Christmas
When a family's beloved supper club faces an uncertain future, three generations come together at Christmas to decide what traditions, memories, and legacy are worth holding onto; Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, Taylor Kalupa, Dominic Lopez, and Courtney Lopez star.
Tony
Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain (Dominic Sessa) stumbles into the chaotic world of a Cape Cod restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life; Antonio Banderas and Emilia Jones co-star.
Have I Got News for You
Season 5 finale: Congressman Adam Kinzinger and journalist Aaron Parnas join the panel.
ACL Presents: 25th Annual Americana Honors
The Heartbreakers with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Robert Plant, Margo Price, and I’m With Her perform at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.