William Shatner Believes CBS Made A Big Mistake Canceling His Short-Lived Sitcom
In 2010, "Star Trek" screen legend William Shatner boldly went somewhere he'd never gone before: "$#*! My Dad Says" — his first starring role in a multi-cam sitcom filmed in front of a live audience. And the star is not happy the series didn't last long.
During an interview with Vulture, the actor opened up about the show's demise and minced no words about the network's logic. "They shouldn't have canceled '$#*!My Dad Says;' it was too popular. And we were getting it right. I don't know what happened in CBS's mind," Shatner told the outlet. "I'm told that it's in the top 10 in Canada, and here it was in the top 20 most of the time; it was in the top 25 all the time. So, I don't understand that."
Adapted from Justin Halpern's viral, profanity-laced Twitter feed, "$#*! My Dad Says" followed a broke, struggling young writer who is forced to move back in with his outspoken, cranky father. Produced by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the duo behind "Will and Grace," the series starred Jonathan Sadowski as Henry Goodson alongside Shatner as the opinionated patriarch Ed Goodson. The cast also featured Will Sasso, Nicole Sullivan, and Stephanie Lemelin. Despite getting off to a strong start, ratings eventually dwindled, with CBS pulling the plug right as they were just getting started. Shatner, however, was baffled by the decision.
According to TV Series Finale, while the show drew over 12 million viewers for its premiere and earned a solid 4.0 rating, there was a noticeable drop with following episodes, with it ultimately averaging a respectable 3.0 rating in the key 18–49 demographic.
$#*! My Dad Says has the dreaded 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes
Despite those decent numbers, CBS reportedly chose to prioritize co-owned properties like "Rules of Engagement" for syndication potential, with "$#*! My Dad Says" getting put on the chopping block after a single 18-episode season.
While the fact that the show had solid ratings and even snagged a People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy in 2011 may have given William Shatner the impression that all was well with "$#*! My Dad Says," it appears no one filled him in on the "$#*!" critics were saying. The show — which also made our list of shows we can't believe existed — holds a dreaded 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score coming in at a not-so-impressive 55%.
Among the bloodbath of negative reviews, the San Francisco Chronicle panned the premise from inception to pilot, declaring that turning 140-character rants from a cranky old man into a fully formed sitcom was nearly impossible, no matter how much the laugh track tried to make you think otherwise. Meanwhile, Variety dismissed the show as a formulaic comedy dragged down by limp one-liners. However, they did at least credit Shatner as the one providing some spark. The outlet highlighted that the TV veteran made the pilot barely watchable by bringing a dose of poignant warmth to his bombastic role, even if the surrounding material wasn't up to par.
For those Shatner diehards who want to witness his short-lived sitcom stint as a foul-mouthed father, the complete series is available to stream for free on Tubi.