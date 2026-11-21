In 2010, "Star Trek" screen legend William Shatner boldly went somewhere he'd never gone before: "$#*! My Dad Says" — his first starring role in a multi-cam sitcom filmed in front of a live audience. And the star is not happy the series didn't last long.

During an interview with Vulture, the actor opened up about the show's demise and minced no words about the network's logic. "They shouldn't have canceled '$#*!My Dad Says;' it was too popular. And we were getting it right. I don't know what happened in CBS's mind," Shatner told the outlet. "I'm told that it's in the top 10 in Canada, and here it was in the top 20 most of the time; it was in the top 25 all the time. So, I don't understand that."

Adapted from Justin Halpern's viral, profanity-laced Twitter feed, "$#*! My Dad Says" followed a broke, struggling young writer who is forced to move back in with his outspoken, cranky father. Produced by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, the duo behind "Will and Grace," the series starred Jonathan Sadowski as Henry Goodson alongside Shatner as the opinionated patriarch Ed Goodson. The cast also featured Will Sasso, Nicole Sullivan, and Stephanie Lemelin. Despite getting off to a strong start, ratings eventually dwindled, with CBS pulling the plug right as they were just getting started. Shatner, however, was baffled by the decision.

According to TV Series Finale, while the show drew over 12 million viewers for its premiere and earned a solid 4.0 rating, there was a noticeable drop with following episodes, with it ultimately averaging a respectable 3.0 rating in the key 18–49 demographic.