Before Lioness, Elizaveta Neretin Was In A Taylor Sheridan Crime Thriller Series
You might know Elizaveta Neretin as Oleksandra Balakin in Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed spy thriller "Lioness." In the show, Balakin is a Ukrainian FISU operative and long-term mole in the Russian SVR who plays an integral role in the plot. Although Neretin has made a mark with her "Lioness" role, the actor appeared in yet another Sheridan thriller.
Neretin played Vera Sunter in Season 1 of "Mayor of Kingstown," which follows the McLusky family and their exploits in the fictional company town of Kingstown, Michigan. Neretin plays a more significant role in "Lioness" than her character in "Mayor of Kingstown," as Vera is abruptly killed over a treasure map in the same episode she is introduced.
Sheridan's "Mayor of Kingstown" is somewhat autobiographical — Sheridan relates to series lead Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) feeling "stuck" in a place he hates. However, "Lioness" is an espionage thriller inspired by a real-life U.S. military program. The CIA enlists female operatives known as Lionesses for undercover missions in the War on Terror, which acts as the central premise of the show.
Taylor Sheridan regretted killing off Elizaveta Neretin's character in Mayor of Kingstown
While Taylor Sheridan killed off Vera Sunter in "Mayor of Kingstown" for the sake of the narrative, Elizaveta Neretin stated that the showrunner regretted the decision. "After working with him on 'Mayor of Kingstown,' he told me, he was like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't kill you,'" Neretin told The Latin Times. "I was like, 'Oh, that's very nice. It's a great compliment.'"
In the same interview, Neretin called herself a "trooper" when it came to trying new things, no matter how minor the role. "When it comes to the work that I do ... most of the time I'm game to try things and do things. And [Sheridan] saw that when we worked together on 'Mayor of Kingstown,'" Neretin mused.
Neretin also made a minor appearance in Season 6 of CW's "The Flash" in "Death of the Speed Force," where she played Russian socialite Maria Volkova. Her arc is pretty short-lived despite being saved by Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) during a helicopter accident. Neretin's other television appearances include "The 100," "The Detour," and "Siren." She has also starred in various shorts, such as "Bubble" and "Mourning Cloak."