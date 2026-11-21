You might know Elizaveta Neretin as Oleksandra Balakin in Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed spy thriller "Lioness." In the show, Balakin is a Ukrainian FISU operative and long-term mole in the Russian SVR who plays an integral role in the plot. Although Neretin has made a mark with her "Lioness" role, the actor appeared in yet another Sheridan thriller.

Neretin played Vera Sunter in Season 1 of "Mayor of Kingstown," which follows the McLusky family and their exploits in the fictional company town of Kingstown, Michigan. Neretin plays a more significant role in "Lioness" than her character in "Mayor of Kingstown," as Vera is abruptly killed over a treasure map in the same episode she is introduced.

Sheridan's "Mayor of Kingstown" is somewhat autobiographical — Sheridan relates to series lead Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) feeling "stuck" in a place he hates. However, "Lioness" is an espionage thriller inspired by a real-life U.S. military program. The CIA enlists female operatives known as Lionesses for undercover missions in the War on Terror, which acts as the central premise of the show.