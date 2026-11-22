Harrison Ford appeared on "The Virginian" for a second time in November 1967 when he guest-starred on a Season 6 episode of the series entitled "A Bad Place to Die." This time around, Ford played a young rancher working the land on Shiloh Ranch. Ford's experience making Westerns at the beginning of his career may have been the perfect foundation for a role he played nearly 55 years later.

The actor found himself back on the frontier in 2022 when he played Dutton family patriarch Jacob Dutton on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series "1923." The Western drama, set in the "Yellowstone" universe, follows Ford's Jacob as he fights for his livelihood during Prohibition and the Great Depression alongside his wife, Cara (Helen Mirren). Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 that he loves several aspects of the Western genre.

"I love the viscerality of it, I love the physical nature of the storytelling, I love being in natural circumstances," Ford explained, adding that Westerns have "a kind of old-fashioned movie-making... — mostly, no CGI or very little CGI — a little something to sweeten the location. But it's really essential, old-time storytelling and I love working with this kind of material."