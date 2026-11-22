Harrison Ford's First TV Credit Was In This Classic '60s Western Series
Harrison Ford has played an Empire-fighting space smuggler in the "Star Wars" franchise, a whip-wielding archaeologist in the "Indiana Jones" franchise, and a witty grief therapist on Apple TV's "Shrinking," but did you know he got his start as a bank robber on the frontier? The five-time Golden Globe nominee made his television debut in 1967 when he guest-starred on "The Virginian." Among the most popular Westerns of its era, "The Virginian" takes place in 1890s Wyoming.
Determined to pursue his acting dreams, Ford booked a minor role in a Season 5 episode of the NBC series entitled "The Modoc Kid." The actor played Cullen Tindall, an outlaw who helps hold the Grainger family hostage after his crew — led by a ne'er-do-well played by John Saxon — attempts to rob a bank. The guest-starring role included several lines of dialogue and a shootout with one of the show's main characters, Stacey Grainger (Don Quine).
Harrison Ford's ranch return
Harrison Ford appeared on "The Virginian" for a second time in November 1967 when he guest-starred on a Season 6 episode of the series entitled "A Bad Place to Die." This time around, Ford played a young rancher working the land on Shiloh Ranch. Ford's experience making Westerns at the beginning of his career may have been the perfect foundation for a role he played nearly 55 years later.
The actor found himself back on the frontier in 2022 when he played Dutton family patriarch Jacob Dutton on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series "1923." The Western drama, set in the "Yellowstone" universe, follows Ford's Jacob as he fights for his livelihood during Prohibition and the Great Depression alongside his wife, Cara (Helen Mirren). Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 that he loves several aspects of the Western genre.
"I love the viscerality of it, I love the physical nature of the storytelling, I love being in natural circumstances," Ford explained, adding that Westerns have "a kind of old-fashioned movie-making... — mostly, no CGI or very little CGI — a little something to sweeten the location. But it's really essential, old-time storytelling and I love working with this kind of material."