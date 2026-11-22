What To Watch Sunday: Josh Holloway On Tracker, Rachael Leigh Cook Hallmark Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: Josh Holloway guest-stars on "Tracker," Rachael Leigh Cook is "Double Booked for the Holidays," and PBS' drama slate wraps.
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Showtimes for November 22, 2026
The Chosen
Nicodemus and Caiaphas both want the truth from Jesus, but for different reasons; after hours of silence, Jesus finally speaks — and seals His fate.
Double Booked for the Holidays
Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.
Letters This Christmas
When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.
Love That Remains
A grieving widow (Chantel Riley) secretly enters the life of the man (Chris Hong) who received her late husband's donated heart, only to develop unexpected feelings for him.
Professor T
Season 5 finale: Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge; a murder at Comic Con tests the team.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Courtney reveals that she's been carrying a painful medical discovery connected to a previous miscarriage.
The Simpsons
After Krusty’s latest marriage ends in spectacular fashion, he swears off love forever, only to discover his perfect match in a familiar face.
Animal Control
Frank takes over as interim boss while Emily heads into the field to assist an elderly woman; a boa constrictor gets loose during a group of schoolchildren’s visit to the precinct.
Marshals
Kayce and Belle go undercover inside a dangerous cult to find a missing federal agent who has gone dark after infiltrating the group.
The Gilded Age
Agnes attempts to regain control over the Presidential Dinner; Peggy’s career sparks a rift with William; Ada runs into Dr. Harris.
The Institute
Luke and friends adjust to their new surroundings; Sigsby sizes up Nolan as a potential rival; Tim chases his only lead in the search for an ally.
Maigret
Season 2 finale: Facing suspicion from his superiors and team with his reputation on the line, Maigret takes drastic measures when a detective is shot.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark inserts himself into DelVecchio’s wellness retreat; Hugh forces Hank to confront his hot dog habit.
Grimsburg
A government funded team of talking dogs infiltrates the Grimsburg PD.
Tracker
When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (guest star Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk.
The Gold
Season 2 finale: As the Task Force faces uncertainty, the Brink's-Mat criminals face their day in court; in Spain, a dangerous manhunt is launched.
Secret Service
Series premiere: After overhearing Russian operatives discuss a mole at the highest levels of British politics, an MI6 spy (Gemma Arterton) races to uncover the traitor before the prime minister's resignation puts them in power.
Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow
Series premiere: To infiltrate the worlds of wine, wellness, royalty, and more, Oobah Butler hatches elaborate and increasingly audacious schemes by gaming online reviews, assuming made-up personas, and launching fake companies with entirely bogus backstories.