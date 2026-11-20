It's not easy dealing with the loss of an actor midway through a show's run. It's hard to know how best to move on and still keep the show going. Over the years there have been several methods showrunners have used, including hiring a different actor to play the same part, like with Darrin on "Bewitched." Or sometimes they opt to create a new character to fill the void left by the departing actor, like when Ashton Kutcher appeared after Charlie Sheen was fired from "Two and a Half Men." Then there are cases where producers opt to simply lean on the remaining cast and move on, which is what "The Office" ultimately did when Steve Carell left the show.

There's also the matter of how to handle a character's departure from the show. Some get to ride off into the sunset with dignity while other characters are killed, never to return again. The subject of death can be tricky, especially when it comes to sitcoms, but if handled properly it can open the door to a fresh angle. While it doesn't happen often, there are some examples out there. Here's our top five sitcoms that actually improved following the death of a beloved character.