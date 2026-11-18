Dancing With The Stars Reveals Its Season 35 Finalists — And It's Another Surprising Result
"Dancing With the Stars" already gave us Season 35's requisite shocking elimination, in the form of Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy's ouster in last week's quarterfinals. But why stop at one stunning elimination when we could have two?
Yep, Tuesday's semifinals — which did send one couple home, after two of the last three semis surprised contestants with a "You're all advancing!" twist — cut short the journey of another Season 35 frontrunner, who went out after delivering two of their strongest performances of the season. (For those who thought Connor Wood didn't stand a chance to get into the finale, I should note that he and Rylee Arnold were at the bottom of Tuesday's leaderboard by a big margin and still snagged a spot in next week's season ender. The guy's got fans, and they just might get him that Mirrorball!)
During the episode, the six remaining couples each performed two routines — one in a ballroom dance style and one in a Latin dance style. Along the way, many of the remaining duos received their highest scores of the season, and two pairs earned a perfect 60 for the night... including the eliminated pair.
Keep scrolling to see who's headed to the Season 35 finale next week, then hit the comments and tell us: Are the right couples still in the running for the Mirrorball?
SAFE: Connor Wood and pro Rylee Arnold
Connor and Rylee kicked things off (quite literally!) with a jive, which was unfortunately one of Connor's weaker showings in the second half of this season. The personality and lightheartedness were there, but the technique left something to be desired, and top-of-the-show jitters seemed to creep in, too. They stuck around for his Round 2 quickstep, which was only slightly more assured than his jive. For someone who has struggled with both proper frame and precise footwork at various points in the season, Connor caught a tough break to get two perfect-feet-please! styles for the semifinals, but he did his best — and his upbeat attitude continues to win over voters, who rewarded him with a spot in the finale despite his place at the bottom of the leaderboard.
JUDGES' SCORES: 24 (jive) + 24 (quickstep) = 48 out of 60
SAFE: Maura Higgins and pro Mark Ballas
As has happened frequently this season, Maura went into this week fearing the samba, only to totally crush it; the opening section, in which Maura flew solo for a bit, reminded me a little of her Week 1 performance, when she shook off her serious nerves the moment the routine began and committed to the mood of the style. What a treat to see her fully embrace the mobility of her lower half when she was visibly struggling with that in rehearsals. Next up was an exquisite Viennese waltz, in which Maura looked more at ease than she has on the dance floor all season. The power of Hozier!
JUDGES' SCORES: 30 (samba) + 29 (Viennese waltz) = 59 out of 60
SAFE: Ezra Frech and pro Daniella Karagach
Ezra and Daniella's first style of the evening was a quickstep, which was as lightning-fast as any previous quickstep Daniella has choreographed for this show. Ezra, impressive as ever, never stumbled over any of those many steps, though it did feel like the execution was verging on manic as he and Daniella got into the meat of the very fast chorus.
There was no slowing down in Round 2, which brought a jive set to "Footloose" — and hoo boy, did Ezra and Daniella cut loose on this one. The speed! The adaptive choreography! The endurance! Extremely impressive all around, though I would love to see Ezra's facial expressions match the mood of the choreography a little better in his finale performances; his default face appears to be "locked in," which is sometimes more intense than the style requires.
JUDGES' SCORES: 27 (quickstep) + 30 (jive) = 57 out of 60
SAFE: Amber Glenn and pro Pasha Pashkov
Amber and Pasha's Round 1 salsa was met with glowing reviews from all three judges, but Amber actually struck me as a little in-her-head the entire time, especially when she emerged from those crazy tricks. (Her dismount from the routine's very first trick seemed a little pained, even, and I wondered if she'd perhaps tweaked a muscle on her way down.) Her Round 2 Viennese waltz, fortunately, was much more relaxed, and the power in her movement was never sacrificed along the way. Also? This was hot, you guys! The sparkly faux-dagger in Amber's garter was the perfect costuming touch.
JUDGES' SCORES: 30 (salsa) + 30 (Viennese waltz) = 60 out of 60
SAFE: Tatyana Ali and pro Jan Ravnik
Ahead of Tatyana and Jan's waltz, much was made in the pre-performance package about the attention Tatyana was devoting to her arm extensions, though I'd argue that the arms and hands still could have gone a little farther when she hit the dance floor for real. The emotion felt a little muted, too, like the stage was set for something very poignant but the routine never quite arrived there. Later, Tatyana bounced back nicely with her Round 2 cha-cha, which was fun, sassy, and featured her most confident technical performance to date.
JUDGES' SCORES: 27 (waltz) + 28 (cha-cha) = 55 out of 60
ELIMINATED: Harry Shum Jr. and pro Jenna Johnson
First up for Harry and Jenna was a paso doble, which was the perfect outlet for Harry's intense, committed performance style. The result was a highly passionate, excellently executed routine that featured some of the best knee walks from a male contestant in recent memory. He kept up that stamina for his Round 2 quickstep, which showcased a fantastic command of Jenna's intricate choreography (and gave us a perfectly synchronized split jump!).
As for this elimination result, I suspect there's overlap between why Harry was booted and why Jenna Dewan was booted last week: He's a professional dancer, though not in Latin or ballroom, and the Season 35 fandom seemed particularly fatigued by that high skill level; Jenna Johnson and real-life husband Val Chmerkovskiy have been on a winning or near-winning streak in recent seasons, and there's fandom fatigue for that, too; the judges seemed oddly allergic to giving Harry consistent constructive criticism, even when he really needed to finesse his hip-hoppy dance instincts; and Harry, though he seems like a deeply sweet soul, seemed to have a Very Important Emotional Moment in most every pre-performance package (like when last week's salsa was suddenly tied to heavy family history), and that may have translated as inauthentic. He's a tremendous dancer, and he gave us some of this season's strongest performances — but there was just something that didn't click for viewers this time around. I'll be curious to see how, if at all, Harry's and Jenna Dewan's eliminations shape the casting decisions for Season 36. The people yearn for true amateurs!
JUDGES' SCORES: 30 (paso doble) + 30 (quickstep) = 60 out of 60
With that, I turn it over to you. Were you surprised by Harry and Jenna's elimination? And who are you rooting for in next week's finale? Hit the comments!