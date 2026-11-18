"Dancing With the Stars" already gave us Season 35's requisite shocking elimination, in the form of Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy's ouster in last week's quarterfinals. But why stop at one stunning elimination when we could have two?

Yep, Tuesday's semifinals — which did send one couple home, after two of the last three semis surprised contestants with a "You're all advancing!" twist — cut short the journey of another Season 35 frontrunner, who went out after delivering two of their strongest performances of the season. (For those who thought Connor Wood didn't stand a chance to get into the finale, I should note that he and Rylee Arnold were at the bottom of Tuesday's leaderboard by a big margin and still snagged a spot in next week's season ender. The guy's got fans, and they just might get him that Mirrorball!)

During the episode, the six remaining couples each performed two routines — one in a ballroom dance style and one in a Latin dance style. Along the way, many of the remaining duos received their highest scores of the season, and two pairs earned a perfect 60 for the night... including the eliminated pair.

Keep scrolling to see who's headed to the Season 35 finale next week, then hit the comments and tell us: Are the right couples still in the running for the Mirrorball?