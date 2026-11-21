Quote Of The Day By Judi Dench: 'Ask Me What I Did Yesterday And I Couldn't Tell You, But...'
Judi Dench is a generational talent who has routinely graced the stage and screen since her professional debut in 1957. Dench starred in a string of Shakespearean plays like "Hamlet" and "Macbeth" in these early years, establishing herself as a notable theater actor for the National Theatre Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company, before branching into film and television.
Dench, of course, gained mainstream popularity after playing M in "GoldenEye," a role she reprised in eight more "James Bond" films. The actor won an Academy Award for her role in "Shakespeare in Love." She has also starred in "Chocolat," "The Chronicles of Riddick," "Pride & Prejudice" (2005), "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," and "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."
Other prominent projects include "Mrs. Brown," "Notes on a Scandal," and "Belfast." Dench also appeared in Kenneth Branagh's 1996 adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet." She has earned a Tony, and two Golden Globes, along with several BAFTAs and Olivier Awards.
Dench brings robust expertise and exceptional talent to both stage and screen, which is why she is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Judi Dench
"Ask me what I did yesterday and I couldn't tell you, but I can recount in vivid detail what I did over 80 years ago — the holidays, the friendships and the mischief I got up to at school."
The above quote is from Dench's 2026 interview with People. On the topic of childhood remembrance, Dench said that she is "amazed" at how much she remembers from that time. While comparatively recent events often escape her mind, Dench is able to vividly look back at her childhood and feel the warmth shared with friends.
Deeper meaning of Judi Dench's quote — warm childhood memories remain unforgettable even in old age
Dench, 91 at the time of writing, has extensively detailed the nuances of her long and illustrious career in her new memoir, "Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?" The book also touches upon her optimism, which has served as a motivator to navigate the toils and troubles in life.
Speaking about her childhood, Dench recalled her troublemaking ways. "My God, I was a real tearaway — setting off fire extinguishers and tying my fellow classmates to their chairs. I'm surprised I wasn't expelled," the actor mused. There's genuine fondness in the way Dench looks back on her mischief-laden school years, and how they remind her of a simpler time.
Dench also shared her early ambition to become a ballerina, and how she eventually became invested in acting on the stage. "My earliest ambition was to become a ballerina, but when my father pointed out I'd have to retire by the time I was 40, I decided it probably wasn't for me," Dench added.
More quotes from Judi Dench
- "I think with everything you do, you can take something from it. You can take some more understanding. You learn something. You have a relationship with another person on a set or the director, and it's not only taking but a lot of giving and exchanging views and getting your ideas changed and thinking, 'I never thought about that before.' That kind of stimulus is healthy and exciting. I don't think we should ever know it all." — from an interview with The Talks
- "[On Shakespeare's sonnets] I just love them. It's the rhythm of it. It's the rhythm of your heart ... it's the way he's summed up so simply the way that any of us feel about, well, anything." — from a 2026 interview with the BBC
- "[On seeing herself perform] I think it is always appalling to see yourself on film. I think John Gielgud used to say that he would love to have had a performance of a play he had been in to put on his mantelpiece so he could live with it and see exactly the ways he could have done it better. Because there are always ways. In the theatre you can change things ever so slightly; it's an organic thing. Whereas in film you only have that chance on the day, and you have no control over it at all." — from a 2012 interview with The Guardian