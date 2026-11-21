Judi Dench is a generational talent who has routinely graced the stage and screen since her professional debut in 1957. Dench starred in a string of Shakespearean plays like "Hamlet" and "Macbeth" in these early years, establishing herself as a notable theater actor for the National Theatre Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company, before branching into film and television.

Dench, of course, gained mainstream popularity after playing M in "GoldenEye," a role she reprised in eight more "James Bond" films. The actor won an Academy Award for her role in "Shakespeare in Love." She has also starred in "Chocolat," "The Chronicles of Riddick," "Pride & Prejudice" (2005), "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," and "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel."

Other prominent projects include "Mrs. Brown," "Notes on a Scandal," and "Belfast." Dench also appeared in Kenneth Branagh's 1996 adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet." She has earned a Tony, and two Golden Globes, along with several BAFTAs and Olivier Awards.

Dench brings robust expertise and exceptional talent to both stage and screen, which is why she is today's quote of the day.