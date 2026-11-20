War Finale Recap: Did Carla Or Morgan Come Out On Top In Court? Plus, Grade The Season!
Carla and Morgan's bitter divorce battle reached a dramatic conclusion in this week's "War" finale — and we were treated to a few more twists along the way.
As Thursday's finale opens, Morgan's lawyers from Cathcarts march into the Taylor & Byrne office, ready to sign a settlement agreement. But before they can put pen to paper, Molly flips on the office TV to reveal Morgan's affair with Flora has hit the news. Both sides blame each other for the leak, with the Cathcarts crew leaving in a huff. Later, a frantic Johnny arrives at Cathcarts, warning Beatrice that he has Flora's ear and could blow up their whole case. Beatrice scoffs, pointing out that Johnny hasn't produced a shred of evidence yet. Yeah, about that: Johnny snoops around St. John's office... and finds the torn-up love letter from Morgan to Carla. He pockets it, of course.
It's Carla's turn to testify, and she tells her lawyers she now wants half of Morgan's shares in Zephyr, rather than cash, since they built it together. Morgan wonders why they can't just tell the truth about the Flora honey trap, but his lawyers insist the truth would make both sides look bad — and Prue promises to break Carla down on the stand. St. John even taunts Carla on her way in to testify that Johnny was working for him the whole time. On the stand, Carla recalls to Budgie how she contributed to the creation of Zephyr: "I took a comment, and turned it into a concept." She also got her celebrity friends to sign up early on to help get the platform off the ground. But she does acknowledge that Morgan took it to the next level — so she just wants to share the profits with him.
Johnny scrambles to save his career
Johnny meets with Flora and shows her the love letter Morgan wrote to Carla. He thinks Morgan's lawyers never even let her see it. He's starting to question his career path, too: "It is impossible to be a good lawyer and a good person." But she encourages him to hold onto his own moral code, even while everyone else is in the gutter. Johnny calls St. John — and tells him Flora wants to take the stand. St. John almost cracks a smile at the prospect, and he strategizes with his team. Could this blow up in their faces? They decide it's worth it to expose the honey trap, so they tell Johnny to bring her in.
Carla gets cross-examined by Prue, who quizzes her on Zephyr's senior executive staff and revenue data, proving that she's not in the loop on the core business. Carla fires back that she never said she ran the business day-to-day, but Prue paints her as a spoiled actress who's "used to getting what she wants in life" — and then she drops the bombshell: She's calling Flora to the stand next. Serena and Nick are stunned, and Serena worries that if Flora says they paid her off, their firm is going down in flames. She and Nick have a big fight over how they got into this mess... and Nick reveals that Beatrice actually voted against Serena being a partner at Cathcarts. Ouch.
Flora takes the stand, and Prue gloats as she tells the court how Carla was having marital issues and joked that Flora could help her test Morgan's loyalty. But she insists she wanted to do it — and she was attracted to Morgan — and when Prue goes for the kill shot, asking about Johnny arranging to pay for her mother's conservatory in exchange for her signing an NDA, Flora admits it... but points out that Johnny "worked for Cathcarts." The court rumbles at the revelation, and Flora produces the love letter, reading it aloud. "Seeing how much this is killing you is killing me," Morgan wrote, adding that he just wants Carla to have "your fair share of what we built, and a fair share of whatever is to come." Carla and Morgan exchange a warm look at this, and the judge says he'll have his decision soon.
The verdict is in
Carla thanks Flora for her testimony, but Flora is still upset that Carla ghosted her. Carla offers her a back way out of the courthouse, but Flora doesn't need it: She waltzes out the front door, soaking up the attention of the paparazzi. Morgan pulls Carla aside and tells her they can come up with their own settlement before the judge decides. And so they do: Carla gets half of Morgan's Zephyr shares as well as monthly payments, and they'll share custody of Gabe. Both sets of lawyers are a little surprised, but they both manage to paint the settlement as a huge victory to the press.
Johnny returns to his apartment, but Bella is already gone, so he leaves a letter for her. Morgan and Carla walk along the beach together in France and say they'll always love each other — and though Morgan has a plane to catch, he sticks around for a cup of hot chocolate with her and Gabe. Serena sorts through some files in her office, and Nick tries to mend fences with her after that big fight: "We're lawyers. We say things we don't mean all the time."
Then Johnny arrives at the Taylor & Byrne office, getting a death stare from Molly along the way. He tries to apologize to Serena, but she tells him she can't believe a word he says now. He tells her he wants to be a lawyer and a good person, "the sort of person that works here, and not at Cathcarts." He begs her to give him a chance, and she starts to moan — but it's because she's going into labor. Johnny fetches Nick, who hustles Serena to the elevator. Serena frets that she doesn't know what kind of life they're bringing this child into, but Nick reassures her they'll have a family, "and it's going to be amazing." They share a kiss, and she asks, "So what happens now?" He can only laugh: "I don't know."
Now it's time for you to render your verdict: Give the "War" finale — and Season 1 as a whole — a grade in our polls, and hit the comments to share your thoughts!