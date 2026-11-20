Johnny meets with Flora and shows her the love letter Morgan wrote to Carla. He thinks Morgan's lawyers never even let her see it. He's starting to question his career path, too: "It is impossible to be a good lawyer and a good person." But she encourages him to hold onto his own moral code, even while everyone else is in the gutter. Johnny calls St. John — and tells him Flora wants to take the stand. St. John almost cracks a smile at the prospect, and he strategizes with his team. Could this blow up in their faces? They decide it's worth it to expose the honey trap, so they tell Johnny to bring her in.

Carla gets cross-examined by Prue, who quizzes her on Zephyr's senior executive staff and revenue data, proving that she's not in the loop on the core business. Carla fires back that she never said she ran the business day-to-day, but Prue paints her as a spoiled actress who's "used to getting what she wants in life" — and then she drops the bombshell: She's calling Flora to the stand next. Serena and Nick are stunned, and Serena worries that if Flora says they paid her off, their firm is going down in flames. She and Nick have a big fight over how they got into this mess... and Nick reveals that Beatrice actually voted against Serena being a partner at Cathcarts. Ouch.

Flora takes the stand, and Prue gloats as she tells the court how Carla was having marital issues and joked that Flora could help her test Morgan's loyalty. But she insists she wanted to do it — and she was attracted to Morgan — and when Prue goes for the kill shot, asking about Johnny arranging to pay for her mother's conservatory in exchange for her signing an NDA, Flora admits it... but points out that Johnny "worked for Cathcarts." The court rumbles at the revelation, and Flora produces the love letter, reading it aloud. "Seeing how much this is killing you is killing me," Morgan wrote, adding that he just wants Carla to have "your fair share of what we built, and a fair share of whatever is to come." Carla and Morgan exchange a warm look at this, and the judge says he'll have his decision soon.