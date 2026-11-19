Prime Video has set a premiere date for "Invincible," announcing that the adult-animated superhero series will return for Season 5 on Wednesday, February 17.

According to the official logline, "still reeling from his role in the Earth-shattering events" of Season 4, "Mark searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything — including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear. Mark's forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he's willing to do to save his planet's future... and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance."

Watch a teaser trailer above.