Save The Dates: Invincible Season 5, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Jumps To Hulu, And More
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Prime Video has set a premiere date for "Invincible," announcing that the adult-animated superhero series will return for Season 5 on Wednesday, February 17.
According to the official logline, "still reeling from his role in the Earth-shattering events" of Season 4, "Mark searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything — including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear. Mark's forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he's willing to do to save his planet's future... and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance."
Watch a teaser trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
- "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" is moving to Hulu on Wednesday, November 25, following the expiration of Netflix's licensing agreement, Deadline reports. The four-part revival will depart Netflix exactly 10 years after its original premiere on November 25, 2016, reuniting it with all seven seasons of the OG "Gilmore Girls" on Hulu.
- Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming adult animated comedy "Living the Dream," premiering Friday, December 18:
- "Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie headlines "April X," a sci-fi thriller making its U.S. streaming debut on HBO Max on Friday, December 18, followed by its HBO linear premiere on Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m. Set in the near future, the film follows twins Bax and April. "When April goes missing, Bax searches every dark corner of the post Soviet cityscape trying to find her, ultimately descending into madness," according to the official logline. Watch a trailer:
- "Wild Things," Apple TV's seven-episode limited series starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield as legendary Las Vegas showmen Siegfried & Roy, will premiere Friday, April 16. Hailing from "Only Murders in the Building" co-creator John Hoffman, the series "tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showmen-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show." Here's a first look: