It's hard to remember a time when Carol Burnett wasn't in the limelight. The Hollywood icon who made audiences laugh on countless occasions with "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Annie" continues to put in the work, with her most recent acting credit being Norma Dellacorte in "Palm Royale" alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Wiig.

In 2024, Burnett received a historic Emmy nomination for her supporting role "Palm Royale," becoming the oldest female nominee ever in her category. Although she didn't win for that performance, over the course of her career, she won seven other Emmys. Burnett also received both a SAG and Golden Globes' lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the comedy scene.

With a sense of humor comparable to Lucille Ball's (her co-star in "The Lucy Show") and a grounded presence that made her roles in "Better Call Saul" and "Glee" hard to forget, Burnett has nothing left to prove. At 93, the actor is satisfied with what she's achieved and doesn't pressure herself to reach EGOT status (even though she is an Oscar away from getting it).

Burnett's lighthearted approach to her professional and personal life is largely informed by her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton. She died of cancer in 2002, and throughout her health battle, she never let go of her optimism. The quote of the day shows how Hamilton still impacts Burnett to this day.