Quote Of The Day By Carol Burnett: 'When I Lost My Daughter Carrie I Really Didn't Want To Get Out Of Bed. She And...'
It's hard to remember a time when Carol Burnett wasn't in the limelight. The Hollywood icon who made audiences laugh on countless occasions with "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Annie" continues to put in the work, with her most recent acting credit being Norma Dellacorte in "Palm Royale" alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Wiig.
In 2024, Burnett received a historic Emmy nomination for her supporting role "Palm Royale," becoming the oldest female nominee ever in her category. Although she didn't win for that performance, over the course of her career, she won seven other Emmys. Burnett also received both a SAG and Golden Globes' lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the comedy scene.
With a sense of humor comparable to Lucille Ball's (her co-star in "The Lucy Show") and a grounded presence that made her roles in "Better Call Saul" and "Glee" hard to forget, Burnett has nothing left to prove. At 93, the actor is satisfied with what she's achieved and doesn't pressure herself to reach EGOT status (even though she is an Oscar away from getting it).
Burnett's lighthearted approach to her professional and personal life is largely informed by her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton. She died of cancer in 2002, and throughout her health battle, she never let go of her optimism. The quote of the day shows how Hamilton still impacts Burnett to this day.
Quote of the Day by Carol Burnett
"When I lost my daughter Carrie, I really didn't want to get out of bed. She and I had been writing a play, and it wasn't finished yet."
The quote above comes from an interview that Carol Burnett did with Fox News in 2015. In it, the actor discussed her role in paving the way for women in sketch and the ways in which she remains strong following the loss of her daughter.
Carrie Hamilton was an actor and playwright, and she and Burnett were collaborating on a Broadway production called "Hollywood Arms," which was based on the latter's memoir. Yet, Hamilton passed away before they finished writing it together.
Burnett wrote the rest of the play on her own, and although she was struggling, "Hollywood Arms" became an outlet to deal with the pain. "It's been 14 years. You never get over it, but you learn to cope," she added.
Deeper meaning of Carol Burnett's quote — grief affects us in different ways
Carol Burnett's quote of the day shows that the only way to carry on after the loss of a loved one is to come to terms with grief. For her, it was continuing to work on the play and honor her daughter's legacy through that.
In the same interview with Fox News, the comedian remembered an instance before Carrie Hamilton's death where a nurse approached her to say that she was surprised by Hamilton's optimism while in the hospital. "The nurse said, 'She's always so cheerful and smiling, and I asked her how can she be smiling?' Carrie told the nurse, 'I'm going to decide to love my life today.' So I do that."
As Burnett mentioned, she'll never get over her daughter's loss, but she found a way to cope with it. The play might've led her towards healing, but beyond that, she's carried on with her life in the same manner that her daughter did before her passing.
More quotes by Carol Burnett
- "I've lost a lot of people...You learn to cope and also to live in the now. And you have to laugh." — from her 2020 interview with AARP Magazine
- "Be open to all of your ideas and don't think you can't do something because nobody's ever done it before. Have faith in yourself, but be prepared." — from her 2022 interview with Olivia Freeman for Vanity Fair
- "That was her mantra: 'Today, I'm just going to decide to love my life.' So it's the same idea about happiness...Maybe if we repeat it often enough, it'll sink in." — from her 2026 interview with Laura Dern for Interview Magazine