5 Years Ago Today: Prime Video Launched An Ambitious Fantasy Series Based On A Beloved Book Saga
"The Wheel of Time," an ambitious Amazon fantasy series that follows a string of different stories through author Robert Jordan's fictional world, turned five years old today. Over the course of its three-season run on Prime Video, the series built up a massive ensemble cast led by Rosamund Pike as the Aes Sedai Moiraine Damodred. It also introduced audiences to a sprawling list of lesser-known faces, including Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, and Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran.
It's been a year and a half since the show got the axe. In the aftermath of its unexpected ending, the sentiment for many has been the same: "The Wheel of Time" was canceled too soon. In many ways, it was just starting to gain momentum when it was brought to a close, having recovered well from a rough start. When Season 1 dropped, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes initially hovered at around 38%, but, since the cancellation, that score has jumped to 62%. The audience score is 81% for Season 2 and 85% for Season 3. Critic scores remained robust all along, reaching a near-perfect 98% for the final season.
The source material is vast (and overwhelming)
The cancellation of "The Wheel of Time" was so sudden that Season 3 didn't even get a chance to properly wrap up any storylines. Even if there had been a heads-up on the story ending, though, it would have been next to impossible to do the story justice in three seasons: With 15 books in the series (14 main books and one prequel), many of which are lengthy reads, the source material for "The Wheel of Time" is absolutely gargantuan.
All the books connect, and most of them build on one another until you reach the climactic end of the story. What's more, Jordan wasn't afraid of creating a swathe of characters. You meet hundreds of people in his world and experience the story through dozens of first-person points of view as you go along. Reducing everything down to what was originally planned to be an eight-season story arc was a massive task.
When TVLine talked to showrunner Rafe Judkins after the Season 1 finale, he said the goal was to always be thinking about the long game, not the details. "We are adapting 14 books," he said. "If we're wildly lucky, we get eight- to 10-episode seasons. We will not have a lot of time to tell this story for how much story there is to tell, so we're always thinking about that and building toward, 'What is the series about as a whole? And how can we deliver on that?' If we get stuck in the minutiae of trying to deliver every plot point from the books, we'll fail miserably."
Could The Wheel of Time be renewed for Season 4?
The cancellation of "The Wheel of Time" sparked the hashtag #SaveWOT as well as a petition, which has over 241,000 signatures as of this writing. However, a renewal isn't likely. Even if you look past the daunting nature of the source material, the nail in the coffin here is profitability. When Deadline broke the news that "The Wheel of Time" had been axed, the Hollywood trade specifically cited the cost of running the show "in the current economic environment" as a primary reason for its abrupt ending. It's particularly hard for big-budget fantasy shows to survive in today's climate. Hundreds of sets, dozens of characters, endless special effects — it all adds up.
With a show this big, simply doing well isn't enough. To stay alive, the results need to be nothing short of fantastic, and "The Wheel of Time" just didn't hit the levels that Prime Video wanted in order to proceed with the series. Deadline also stated that "the series is liked creatively by the streamer's executives," but that's not enough to bring the show back for a fourth season. The only thing that matters is money. As hard as this is to accept for fans, it's the nature of streaming economics. Anyone who is still holding out for "The Wheel of Time" Season 4 would be better off sinking their time into the books.