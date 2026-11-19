The cancellation of "The Wheel of Time" was so sudden that Season 3 didn't even get a chance to properly wrap up any storylines. Even if there had been a heads-up on the story ending, though, it would have been next to impossible to do the story justice in three seasons: With 15 books in the series (14 main books and one prequel), many of which are lengthy reads, the source material for "The Wheel of Time" is absolutely gargantuan.

All the books connect, and most of them build on one another until you reach the climactic end of the story. What's more, Jordan wasn't afraid of creating a swathe of characters. You meet hundreds of people in his world and experience the story through dozens of first-person points of view as you go along. Reducing everything down to what was originally planned to be an eight-season story arc was a massive task.

When TVLine talked to showrunner Rafe Judkins after the Season 1 finale, he said the goal was to always be thinking about the long game, not the details. "We are adapting 14 books," he said. "If we're wildly lucky, we get eight- to 10-episode seasons. We will not have a lot of time to tell this story for how much story there is to tell, so we're always thinking about that and building toward, 'What is the series about as a whole? And how can we deliver on that?' If we get stuck in the minutiae of trying to deliver every plot point from the books, we'll fail miserably."