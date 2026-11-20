Part of the reason "Yellowjackets" has been so successful is the incredible casting. The show flits between two timelines, following both the teenage survivors of a horrifying plane crash and their grown-up versions, who are living with what they had to do to make it out of the wilderness. You may be surprised to learn that some of the actors in the teen timeline are a lot older than the characters they're portraying, and that's why you've seen them around in plenty of other projects.

The teenage version of the complex and driven Taissa Turner is played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, who was heading into her late 20s when "Yellowjackets" premiered in 2021. Brown's screen acting credits go back to 2013 when she played a minor role in an episode of NBC's supernatural police procedural series "Grimm," but her first high-profile show was HBO's "The Leftovers," which is set in a world where 2% of the global population has suddenly vanished. She joined the cast in Season 2 as Evangeline Murphy, the teenage daughter of John Murphy (Kevin Carroll) and Erika Murphy (Regina King).

Prior to boarding "Yellowjackets" as a main character, Brown was also a lead in the Shondaland legal drama "For the People," where she played public defender Allison Adams. It was a dream role for her after "The Leftovers" concluded. "I really loved working on 'The Leftovers' and I would have done it for ten years, gladly, if they kept going — but since they didn't, I really wanted to go to the complete opposite for the next few roles that I chose," Brown told Vulture. "It was really exciting and a fun challenge to come over to Shondaland, with all these monologues."