One of Sammi Hanratty's first big roles came in 2006 when she started playing the recurring character Holly in the Disney Channel series "The Suite life of Zack and Cody," a girl who had a tendency to hustle people for sports gambling purposes. That same year she appeared as an elf in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause." Her first lead role was as Chrissa in the 2009 TV movie "An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong."

A lot of Hanratty's early projects were family-friendly and/or aimed at Christian viewers. In 2014 she featured in the faith-based comedy film "Mom's Night Out," and in 2015 she played an adopted daughter in the Lifetime made-for-TV film "Seeds of Yesterday." It was only with her recurring role in the WGN America horror series "Salem," which she joined in 2014, that Hanratty really started delving into darker roles. She played the character Dollie Trask, who went into hiding after her friends got kidnapped.

In an interview with PopSugar in 2022, Hanratty elaborated on her decision to play more deranged characters like Misty and Kassidi. "I love this industry and telling stories about imperfect people," she said. "Like with 'Yellowjackets,' each person is imperfect and messy, but that's the reality of who we are behind closed doors. And so, getting to tell a story like that, it feels like part of what God put me on the Earth to do."