He's often left out of the conversation, but Michael Douglas really is one of our most accomplished nepo babies. The son of film and television actor Diana Douglas and three-time Oscar nominee Kirk Douglas, Douglas has Hollywood in his blood.

While he landed a few film and TV roles in the '60s and early '70s, it was crime drama "The Streets of San Francisco" that served as Douglas' big break. But if the 1972 cop series (that still holds up today) put Douglas on the map, it was his Oscar-winning production work on 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" that launched his career into the stratosphere.

Douglas went on to amass a staggering number of credits, both in front of and behind the camera. He received another Academy Award, this time for best actor in 1987's "Wall Street." He also won an Emmy in 2013 for "Behind the Candelabra," alongside several nominations over the years for shows like "Will & Grace" and "The Kominsky Method." While they didn't earn him statuettes, Douglas is also known for projects like "Fatal Attraction," "Romancing the Stone," and his recent turn as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV's "Franklin."

Last month, Douglas released a memoir titled "One Helluva Ride," documenting his illustrious career, as well as his relationships with his father, his son, and his wife of over two decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Douglas is a true Hollywood legend. That's why he's today's quote of the day.