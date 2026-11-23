Quote Of The Day By Michael Douglas: 'I Have Loved And Lost. I Have Also Loved And Won With...'
He's often left out of the conversation, but Michael Douglas really is one of our most accomplished nepo babies. The son of film and television actor Diana Douglas and three-time Oscar nominee Kirk Douglas, Douglas has Hollywood in his blood.
While he landed a few film and TV roles in the '60s and early '70s, it was crime drama "The Streets of San Francisco" that served as Douglas' big break. But if the 1972 cop series (that still holds up today) put Douglas on the map, it was his Oscar-winning production work on 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" that launched his career into the stratosphere.
Douglas went on to amass a staggering number of credits, both in front of and behind the camera. He received another Academy Award, this time for best actor in 1987's "Wall Street." He also won an Emmy in 2013 for "Behind the Candelabra," alongside several nominations over the years for shows like "Will & Grace" and "The Kominsky Method." While they didn't earn him statuettes, Douglas is also known for projects like "Fatal Attraction," "Romancing the Stone," and his recent turn as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV's "Franklin."
Last month, Douglas released a memoir titled "One Helluva Ride," documenting his illustrious career, as well as his relationships with his father, his son, and his wife of over two decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Douglas is a true Hollywood legend. That's why he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Michael Douglas
"I have loved and lost. I have also loved and won with my partner for life, Catherine."
The above quote comes from the conclusion of Michael Douglas' memoir. In a conversation about the new book with Good Morning America, the actor discussed his 26-year relationship with fellow Academy Award winner and "Wednesday" star Catherine Zeta-Jones, including a period where the two were separated. "We both had to change," Douglas said. "And sometimes I think it's just good to kind of call time out and just talk as two human beings."
The timeout worked. Now, Douglas is even more confident in his relationship with Zeta-Jones. "I love Catherine in a way that I have never loved any other woman," Douglas wrote in "One Helluva Ride" (via Entertainment Weekly). "She's my wife, my best friend, and my life partner. I could never lose her."
Deeper meaning of Michael Douglas' quote — true love can conquer hardships
We all go through rough patches in life. Between his high-profile divorce from first wife Diandra Luker, stage IV cancer diagnosis in 2010, and experience with both his son's addiction and his own, Michael Douglas has lived through more hard times than many. Despite all this pain, however, Douglas' marriage proved to be resilient. Sometimes it may seem like there's no end to the darkness, but with time — and maybe even a brief timeout — true love can overcome even the direst obstacles.
"Today, our marriage is stronger than ever," Douglas reflected in his memoir. "We still love spending time together. ... We can play 18 holes or walk on the beach or we can just sit on the couch all day long talking. After all these years, wherever we are in the world, Catherine Zeta-Jones is still an incredible date."
More quotes by Michael Douglas
- "Being yourself on screen is not easy. Everybody thinks it might be. But being on screen, none of us think that we have enough to give, just for ourselves to exist on screen." — from a 2026 interview with NPR
- "I was fortunate to grow up and watch how my father behaved — how Tony Curtis, Burt Lancaster, and Frank Sinatra were at the house all the time. You see stars with their insecurities and how they conduct themselves, so I think that's kept me level." — from a 2011 interview with The Talks
- "Early on, someone told me that the camera can tell when you're lying, and so I was doing this whole method routine of trying to get to the pure, true emotion that a role might call for. Eventually, when I realized that acting is all about being a good liar, I felt more freedom to enjoy it. The camera became my friend rather than my enemy." — from a 2026 interview with Harvard Business Review
- "My pictures are not inherently commercial. I'm trying to make stories that do appeal to everybody. I mean, I'm kind of guilty about movies. ... They're expensive. And for just two hours of entertainment, well, okay. ... But I like to give a little food for thought. I love if you leave the theater and you're a little haunted by the movie, then so much the better. It's really affecting your psyche." — from a 2026 interview with Rolling Stone
- "I love my work. It's been good to me. I dwell on that versus my failures in relationships or other things I can't control. I've weathered a lot of crises. But you go through life and inside you feel like the kid that you always were. There is a part of me in my 70s that still feels like the teenager I was back then." — from a 2021 interview with AARP