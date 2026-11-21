📺 8 p.m. "Professor T" Season 5 finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Maigret" Season 2 finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "The Gold" Season 2 finale (PBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Secret Service" (MGM+)

After overhearing Russian operatives discuss a mole at the highest levels of British politics, an MI6 spy (Gemma Arterton) races to uncover the traitor before the prime minister's resignation puts them in power.

📺 11 p.m. "Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow" (HBO)

To infiltrate the worlds of wine, wellness, royalty, and more, Oobah Butler hatches elaborate and increasingly audacious schemes by gaming online reviews, assuming made-up personas, and launching fake companies with entirely bogus backstories.

🎥 8 p.m. "Love That Remains" (Lifetime movie)

A grieving widow (Chantel Riley) secretly enters the life of the man (Chris Hong) who received her late husband's donated heart, only to develop unexpected feelings for him.

🎥 8 p.m. "Double Booked for the Holidays" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Identical twins (Rachael Leigh Cook in a dual role) spend Christmas running a bookshop in Wales, where one falls for a neighboring barista (Owain Yeoman) and the other for a dashing lord (Stephen Hagan), leading to mistaken identities and romantic mix-ups.

🎥 8 p.m. "Letters This Christmas" (Great American Family movie)

When a struggling Christmas novelist returns home searching for inspiration, reconnecting with family, cherished traditions, and her first love helps her rediscover the story she was meant to write; Ashley Newbrough and Jesse Hutch star.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

📺 "Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower" (Fox Nation, three-episode binge)

Thornton traces the Pilgrims' perilous Atlantic crossing aboard the Mayflower, the fragile alliance forged between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, and the devastating conflict that ultimately transformed Britain's colonies into the earliest foundations of an American identity.

📺 "DIG" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)

A team of archaeologists (led by Amy Poehler) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece and stumble upon a rare artifact that sends them on the adventure of a lifetime; Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza co-star.

📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 9 (Netflix, two episodes)

📺 "The Trials of Karen Read" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose girlfriend, Karen Read, became the prime suspect, and the competing theories, contentious investigation, and courtroom battles that divided a Massachusetts community and captivated the nation.

📺 8 p.m. "Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic" (CBS special)

From cookies for a cookie exchange to Thanksgiving pies, each challenge encourages home bakers to create unforgettable recipes by putting innovative twists on beloved Pillsbury products; Drew Barrymore hosts.

📺 9 p.m. "New Wave" (MGM+)

The four-week docuseries event chronicles the history of New Wave music, and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream; talking heads Billy Idol, Nick Rhodes, Kate Pierson, and Mark Mothersbaugh.

📺 10 p.m. "Line of Fire" fall finale (NBC)

🎥 "Clashing Through the Snow" (Prime Video movie)

When a holiday snowstorm strands two rival publishing editors (Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph) at the airport, they're forced to share a rental car to New York, all while secretly competing for a career-saving deal that could determine which of them keeps their job.

🎥 "The Symphony of Dance" (Hulu documentary)

Three months after their wedding, Derek and Hayley Erbert Hough face an unimaginable test when Hayley suffers a brain injury while dancing on stage.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 finale (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 finale (ABC & Disney+)

📺 8 p.m. 75th Miss Universe Pageant (Reelz)

📺 9 p.m. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Lot Patrol" Season 1 finale (BET, two episodes)

🤣 "Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)

This definitive profile goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.

🎥 9 p.m. "The Buffalo Miracle" (HBO documentary)

The film chronicles how a group of strangers found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's during a devastating blizzard in Buffalo, New York.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

📺 "Blade Runner 2099" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Michelle Yeoh leads the dystopian sequel set decades after "Blade Runner 2049," exploring a future Los Angeles shaped by artificial humans known as replicants; Hunter Schafer co-stars.

📺 "Sacrifice" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

📺 8 p.m. "Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" (NBC special)

host Jack McBrayer will give viewers an exclusive first look at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands as they prepare to make their way through the streets of New York.



📺 9 p.m. "The Lowdown" Season 2 finale (FX)

📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 29 finale (Comedy Central)

🎥 "The Mosquito Bowl" (Netflix movie)

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis) enlist in the U.S. Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

🎥 "Way of the Warrior Kid" (Apple TV movie)

A bullied middle schooler (Jude Hill) gets a crash course in courage and confidence when his uncle (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, moves in for the summer and puts him through a training program inspired by his military experience; Linda Cardellini co-stars.

🎥 9 p.m. "The Slightest Touch" (HBO documentary)

The film follows Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare condition that causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch, as she attempts to complete the Dublin Marathon alongside longtime friend Colin Farrell in celebration of her 40th birthday.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

📺 "The Hunting Wives" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 8:30 a.m. "Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade" (NBC special)

Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, and Smash Mouth perform; Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker host.

📺 12 p.m. "The National Dog Show" (NBC special)

Hosts John O'Hurley and David Frei return as more than 2,000 dogs compete for Best in Show; Mary Carillo provides behind-the-scenes feature interviews.

📺 6 p.m. "Mickey's Home Alone" (Disney Jr. special)

When Mickey and Pluto are accidentally left behind as Minnie and the gang head off for a Christmas getaway, they must defend their home from a mischievous raccoon and weasel determined to steal their holiday dinner.

🎵 8 p.m. "The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas" (CBS special)

Jennifer Lopez takes viewers inside her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, performing her biggest hits alongside a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. (An extended cut streams exclusively on Paramount+.)

🎵 8 p.m. "Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert" (PBS special)

Simon brings his Grammy-nominated "Seven Psalms" to life in this first-ever live performance of the complete piece for his "Quiet Celebration" — an intimate evening spanning his vast career and celebrating new arrangements of timeless classics, deep cuts, and new musical discoveries.

🎥 "Sidelined 3: End Game" (Tubi movie)

Two years after their breakup, rising college football star Drayton (Noah Beck) reunites with his high school sweetheart Dallas (Siena Agudong) during Heisman Trophy week in New York City, reigniting old feelings and raising questions about whether they were simply the right people at the wrong time.

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Delivered" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A tech-savvy woman (Autumn Reeser) helps a Christmas-tree farmer (Wes Brown) troubleshoot his struggling delivery app, growing closer to him as they deliver trees around town.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 14 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Yaga" Season 1 finale (AMC+, two episodes)

📺 5 p.m. "SpongeBob SquarePants: Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton" (Nickelodeon special)

SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole; Lewis Black guest-stars as Santa.

📺 8 p.m. "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 finale (Starz)

🏆 8 p.m. Soul Train Awards (BET & CBS, hosted by Anthony Anderson)

📺 10 p.m. "S.W.A.T.: Exiles" Season 1 finale (Starz)

🤣 "Bobby Lee: Finally" (Hulu comedy special)

🎥 "On the Last Day of Christmas" (Paramount+ movie)

A mother (Tanyell Quian) must protect her teenage son (Ellis Hobbs IV) when their Baton Rouge apartment building is overrun by demonic beings on Christmas Eve.

🎥 "The Magic Faraway Tree" (HBO Max)

🎥 6 p.m. "The Christmas Eve Feast" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.

🎥 8 p.m. "Return to Santa" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Sweet Christmas Anniversary" (Great American Family movie)

While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Who Killed My Mother?" (LMN movie)

After her mother's suspicious death, a young woman uncovers family secrets and evidence implicating her stepfather as she searches for the killer.

🎥 10 p.m. "You Can Go Home Again" (BET documentary)

The film chronicles Queen Latifah's early years and her passionate journey to build a beautiful, affordable housing complex for local residents in her beloved Newark, New Jersey hometown.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

🎥 6 p.m. "The Most Wonderful Secret" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Christmas Rescue" (Great American Family movie)

When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright" (Lifetime movie)

Chicago fashion designer Fancy (Brandy Norwood) plans her dream Christmas wedding while juggling mounting business pressures and the return of an ex, threatening her future with fiancé Jaylen (Robert C. Riley); Debbi Morgan and Sy'Rai Smith co-star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind and Christy Carlson Romano co-star.

🎥 9 p.m. "A Christmas Showdown 2" (OWN movie)

Chastity (Amber Stevens West) and April (Corbin Reid) are ready to make a splash in Sugar Heights in their first year running H-Town Events on their own — but the stakes are raised when Mayor Ellis (Tommy Miles) brings in a national events planning company owned by the formidable Tate (Jenifer Lewis) in an effort to bring jobs and money back to the ailing town.

🎥 10 p.m. "Checking Inn for Christmas" (Lifetime movie)

A journalist (Juliah Cheree Taylor) assigned to profile a holiday resort finds herself falling for its charming owner (Josh Henderson), forcing her to choose between the perfect headline and a Christmas romance; Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Vanessa Angel, Michael Paré, and Eric Roberts co-star.