THE PERFORMER | Diane Morgan

THE SHOW | Netflix's "Cunk on Cinema"

THE EPISODE | "A/Several Star(s) Is/Are Born " (November 15, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | There is no field of study that is safe from Philomena Cunk, it seems. After exploring world history in "Cunk on Earth" and the origins of existence in "Cunk on Life," the boldly oblivious investigative reporter played by Diane Morgan has turned her (admittedly spotty) attention to film with her new Netflix mockumentary "Cunk on Cinema." And Morgan was in fine form as she befuddled showbiz luminaries like Michael Bay and Benedict Cumberbatch with Cunk's delightfully inane questions.

For the uninitiated, Philomena Cunk is a fictional character: a woefully uninformed reporter who tackles big topics by interviewing real-life experts and asking them incredibly stupid questions. "Cunk on Cinema" is broken up into six 15-minute episodes, and really, any of them would be a marvelous example of Morgan's peerless deadpan. But we'll focus on Episode 3, where she examined the rise of film stars like Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando — and asked Bay, "If you made a film that's 12 meters long at the cinema, would I need a 12-meter TV to watch it at home? Or do you just film it again with smaller actors and sets?" Morgan never cracked the slightest hint of a smile while Cunk doggedly pursued her wrongheaded lines of questioning, and part of the fun was seeing film historians left speechless at the stunning depths of her ignorance. And almost by accident, "Cunk on Cinema" actually became a pretty decent overview of film history, as Cunk's ridiculous inquiries eventually led us to the truth... if only by going in backwards.

"Cunk on Cinema" cements Morgan's Philomena Cunk as being right up there with Ricky Gervais' David Brent and Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat as one of this century's greatest British TV comedy creations. We can't wait to see what esteemed area of knowledge she'll mangle next. — Dave Nemetz

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...