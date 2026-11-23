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When we watch a TV show, we enter another world, a half-hour or an hour at a time, and we commit to immersing ourselves in that world, sometimes for years on end. Our favorite shows can offer a safe haven where we can take refuge, or they can open our eyes to a magical realm beyond our imaginations. But after watching the first three episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" — premiering this Wednesday on Prime Video — I realized that I didn't want to spend any more time in that world. Ponderous and depressing, "2099" paints an exceedingly bleak vision of the future, and its story and characters are too thinly drawn to make our time there worthwhile.

"Blade Runner 2099" is an extension of the 1982 sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," where Harrison Ford played a cop hunting for androids in futuristic Los Angeles (well, 2019 Los Angeles, anyway), and its recent sequel "Blade Runner 2049" — and to be clear, neither of those films are exactly laugh riots. But they are beautiful and thoughtful meditations on what it means to be human, combining stunning visuals and real emotional depth. "2099," though, skimps on the visuals, borrowing liberally from the style of its predecessors, and completely omits the depth, offering one-dimensional characters with hopelessly murky motivations.