Blade Runner 2099 Review: Prime Video's Mopey Sci-Fi Sequel Leaves Us Stranded In A Very Bleak Future
When we watch a TV show, we enter another world, a half-hour or an hour at a time, and we commit to immersing ourselves in that world, sometimes for years on end. Our favorite shows can offer a safe haven where we can take refuge, or they can open our eyes to a magical realm beyond our imaginations. But after watching the first three episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" — premiering this Wednesday on Prime Video — I realized that I didn't want to spend any more time in that world. Ponderous and depressing, "2099" paints an exceedingly bleak vision of the future, and its story and characters are too thinly drawn to make our time there worthwhile.
"Blade Runner 2099" is an extension of the 1982 sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," where Harrison Ford played a cop hunting for androids in futuristic Los Angeles (well, 2019 Los Angeles, anyway), and its recent sequel "Blade Runner 2049" — and to be clear, neither of those films are exactly laugh riots. But they are beautiful and thoughtful meditations on what it means to be human, combining stunning visuals and real emotional depth. "2099," though, skimps on the visuals, borrowing liberally from the style of its predecessors, and completely omits the depth, offering one-dimensional characters with hopelessly murky motivations.
This future is bleak and violent, without much hope
In the year 2099, the human-like robots known as replicants have taken over and reduced human beings to mere manual labor. "Euphoria" alum Hunter Schafer stars here as Cora, a human who tries to escape servitude by posing as a replicant and infiltrating the police force tasked with rounding up humans. She's partnered up with Olwen (played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh), a replicant in the final days of her life who is still haunted by a connection in her past.
It's a decent premise to start with — Silka Luisa ("Shining Girls") serves as showrunner — but the dialogue is flat and utilitarian, punctuated by frequent bursts of graphic violence. There's at least one brutal fistfight in each episode, with the premiere alone treating us to torture, interrogation, and a woman being beaten bloody by a man. We get it: The L.A. of the future is a rough scene. But there's no spark of joy or hope here to offset the bleakness... just more bleakness. "2099" should at least provide some sci-fi eye candy, but the visuals are a disappointing rehash of the sleek, neon-soaked aesthetic of the original "Blade Runner." (Not much has advanced in terms of fashion or technology in 80 years, apparently.)
The personal relationships are flimsy, too
"Blade Runner 2099" adopts a deliberate storytelling tone, bordering on sleepy, and the characters follow suit. (Nearly all of them seem clinically depressed, actually.) Matthew Needham, so good as Larys on "House of the Dragon," has a chilling edge as a replicant enforcer, but many of the performances border on, well, robotic. Michelle Yeoh slips back into the cold-blooded mode of her "Star Trek: Discovery" character Philippa Georgiou, and Hunter Schafer spends most of her time as Cora either running, fighting, or just looking worried. Other characters fail to register at all, beyond being mere plot devices to move us to the next fistfight.
Watching "Blade Runner 2099" is a dreary experience indeed: It's humorless, and hollow at its core. A bleak dystopian tale like this can only work if it gives us something recognizably human to connect with, but there's not much here to latch onto, emotionally. The personal relationships, like the one between Olwen and her lost love, are flimsy at best, and the characters' motivations aren't clear or compelling enough to get us invested. Thankfully, when we watch TV, we get to choose which worlds we want to spend time in — and which ones we don't.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" is a humorless slog, squandering the sci-fi classic's legacy on bleak violence and cardboard-thin characters.