This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of "Homestead: The Series." Please proceed accordingly.

Right from the start of the post-apocalyptic drama "Homestead: The Series," now in its second season, Cain Ross has shown himself to be a decisive, divisive figure unafraid to take swift action.

Or, to put it in the terms of the Christian-influenced series: He's far more Old Testament than New.

This week's hour drives home that point: Cain, played by "Nashville" alum Charles Esten, banishes a hungry refugee to struggle in the wilderness after the hungry man tried to steal some soup for his brother. (First, though, Cain makes the poor man think he's going to kill him.) Then later, when Cain realizes that his sister-in-law Jenna (played by Dawn Oliveri) and niece Claire (Olivia Sanabia) are bringing precious homestead supplies to an orphanage full of refugee children and ailing mothers, he opens fire — on his own flesh and blood.

If this is your first visit to the compound, allow us to give you a quick tour of the place. The series, which drops new episodes Tuesdays on the Angel streaming service, is a sequel to the 2024 theatrical film "Homestead." That movie chronicled the breakdown of society after a nuclear blast on the West Coast of the United States. Ian Ross (played by Neal McDonough, "Tulsa King") and wife Jenna, well-to-do preppers with land and supplies in the Rocky Mountains, wrestled with whether/how to help those that came looking for help and shelter. When Ian became unable to lead and ultimately died in Season 1, Jenna asked his brother, Cain, to come and help her run the homestead.

This week's stark episode marks a good time to check in with Esten, whose TV career includes stints on shows like "Outer Banks," "Enlightened," "The Office" and many other series. He's also currently starring in the film "Drummer Boy," a musical set during the Revolutionary War. Read on as we chat about Cain's actions in this week's episode and what Esten points to as the start of his character's "unraveling" this season.

