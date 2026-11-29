What To Watch Sunday: The Gilded Age's Bertha And Agnes Face Off, New Chosen, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Gilded Age" braces for a showdown, Pilate folds under pressure on "The Chosen," and Ashley Williams travels "Miles to Christmas" on the Hallmark Channel.
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Showtimes for November 29, 2026
The Chosen
At his wife's urging, Pilate refuses to hear the case against Jesus, passing the buck to Herod instead. But when Herod passes it back, Pilate folds under pressure and gives the crowd what they want — and what the disciples fear most.
Eight Nights for Love
An auction-house employee (Hunter King) receives an antique menorah that transports her to different moments from her past each night of Hanukkah, helping her recognize long-buried feelings for her best friend (Dan Jeannotte).
A Firefighter's Christmas Calendar
A rookie firefighter (Holly Deveaux) and a photographer (Kyana Teresa) team up to create a fundraising calendar, sparking an unexpected romance complicated by career ambitions.
The Greatest Christmas Gift
When an unexpected setback threatens their Christmas wedding, Emma and Caleb discover that the greatest gifts are found in faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them to keep believing; Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden star.
Marshals
Tasked with wrangling an international fugitive, the Marshals find themselves in the middle of a diamond heist shootout.
Miles to Christmas
A stranded traveler (Ashley Williams) hitches a ride with a free-spirited trucker (Alison Sweeney), then continues the journey with the trucker's brother (Steve Lund) when another canceled flight leaves them driving home for Christmas.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Stacey’s attempt to pull off the perfect surprise birthday for Wendy quickly spirals into chaos; Ashley navigates her resurfaced past family trauma that’s still impacting her life now.
The Simpsons
When Chief Wiggum learns his son Ralph is a martial arts prodigy, he scrambles to find money to pay for lessons. Luckily Bart is there to help with a scheme to sell stolen sports merchandise.
Animal Control
Frank struggles to fire the precinct's laziest officer, Carl. Victoria crashes at Emily and Shred's apartment with her pig.
The Gilded Age
Larry tries to figure out a way forward after discovering the source of his father’s troubles; at the Presidential Dinner, the standoff between Bertha and Agnes intensifies, while George’s continued deterioration draws the wrong kind of attention.
The Institute
Luke uncovers a secret from the past that gives Sigsby questions; Tim thinks he has a lead; the Director employs a new interrogation technique.
Tracker
When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family’s home, Colter races against the clock to find them.
Universal Basic Guys
Hank helps David make hummus; Mark raises chickens with a new sidekick.
Grimsburg
Flute joins a dating app with help from his old haunted cell phone.
OOBAH: Scams for a Better Tomorrow
Oobah attempts to disrupt the wine industry by re-packaging undrinkable smoke-tainted wine as a premium product selling for $500.