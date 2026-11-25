Save The Dates: Ariana Grande Docs On Peacock, Rescue 911 Reboot, And More
Prepare to bask in Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine (if you're a Peacock subscriber, that is).
The pop star and actress is giving fans a front-row seat to her recently concluded "eternal sunshine" tour by way of a behind-the-scenes documentary, "the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour" (releasing Friday, December 11 on Peacock), and a concert film, "the eternal sunshine tour" (releasing Saturday, December 12).
Per the official description, "the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour" will offer an "intimate look" at the 30 days leading up to Grande's return to the stage for her first tour in seven years. "Cameras follow Grande... as she and her team race to bring the ambitious production to life," the logline reads. "At the same time, Grande is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment."
Then the concert film will follow Grande "through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life."
In other scheduling news...
- Discovery's "Rescue 911" reboot will premiere Monday, December 28 at 9 p.m. The new-look series "puts audiences inside the action as it happened, told entirely through firsthand accounts and raw footage captured on cell phones, surveillance cameras, bodycams, and more." (The original "Rescue 911," hosted by William Shatner, ran for seven seasons on CBS.)
- Netflix has released a trailer for "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey," releasing Thursday, December 10 and starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Ramsey's parents Patsy and John. Watch it below:
- Apple TV has released a trailer for "Timberlake," a four-part docuseries chronicling the "unparalleled success and relentless scrutiny" of Justin Timberlake. The first two episodes premiere Friday, December 11, followed by Episode 3 on Friday, December 18, and the finale on Wednesday, December 23:
- The three-hour special "Breaking Alcatraz: New Evidence" will premiere Friday, December 18 at 9 p.m. on Discovery. The special will "reveal compelling new evidence that sheds light on one of history's most notorious prison breaks."