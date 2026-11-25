Prepare to bask in Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine (if you're a Peacock subscriber, that is).

The pop star and actress is giving fans a front-row seat to her recently concluded "eternal sunshine" tour by way of a behind-the-scenes documentary, "the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour" (releasing Friday, December 11 on Peacock), and a concert film, "the eternal sunshine tour" (releasing Saturday, December 12).

Per the official description, "the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour" will offer an "intimate look" at the 30 days leading up to Grande's return to the stage for her first tour in seven years. "Cameras follow Grande... as she and her team race to bring the ambitious production to life," the logline reads. "At the same time, Grande is putting the finishing touches on her eighth studio album, giving audiences an intimate window into her creative process during a pivotal moment."

Then the concert film will follow Grande "through the collapse of her reality, a cosmic rebirth, a reconnection with her inner child, and the memories that shaped her. She transforms the Eternal Sunshine Tour into a cinematic celebration of healing, connection, and the music that has defined her life."