For years, most people knew Fran Drescher as the fashionable, wisecracking lead of "The Nanny." The beloved CBS sitcom has been off the air for nearly three decades now, but new audiences are consistently discovering that "The Nanny" only gets better with age.

Drescher's work on "The Nanny" would have been an impressive TV legacy on its own, but the Queens-born actor also secured an entirely new fanbase in 2023 when she authorized a historic actors' strike in a passionate speech, which she delivered in her capacity as SAG-AFTRA president. These two chapters of Drescher's career aren't nearly as disparate as they may seem. Drescher has always been outspoken in both her on- and off-screen life. In fact, a scene from "The Nanny" practically predicted her SAG-AFTRA speech nearly three decades earlier. Drescher is also a passionate activist, especially through the Cancer Schmancer Movement, an organization she founded to advocate for early detection and policy reform after surviving uterine cancer in the 2000s.

Drescher wrapped up her tenure as SAG-AFTRA president in 2025, and she's recently returned to the screen in projects like "Marty Supreme," "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," and HBO Max's "The Comeback." Drescher always speaks her mind and backs up her words with action, which is why she's today's quote of the day.