Quote Of The Day By 'The Nanny' Star Fran Drescher: 'They Thought, 'Oh Yeah, The Nanny, We'll Wipe The Floor With...'
For years, most people knew Fran Drescher as the fashionable, wisecracking lead of "The Nanny." The beloved CBS sitcom has been off the air for nearly three decades now, but new audiences are consistently discovering that "The Nanny" only gets better with age.
Drescher's work on "The Nanny" would have been an impressive TV legacy on its own, but the Queens-born actor also secured an entirely new fanbase in 2023 when she authorized a historic actors' strike in a passionate speech, which she delivered in her capacity as SAG-AFTRA president. These two chapters of Drescher's career aren't nearly as disparate as they may seem. Drescher has always been outspoken in both her on- and off-screen life. In fact, a scene from "The Nanny" practically predicted her SAG-AFTRA speech nearly three decades earlier. Drescher is also a passionate activist, especially through the Cancer Schmancer Movement, an organization she founded to advocate for early detection and policy reform after surviving uterine cancer in the 2000s.
Drescher wrapped up her tenure as SAG-AFTRA president in 2025, and she's recently returned to the screen in projects like "Marty Supreme," "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," and HBO Max's "The Comeback." Drescher always speaks her mind and backs up her words with action, which is why she's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Fran Drescher
"They thought, 'Oh yeah, the Nanny, we'll wipe the floor with her in two minutes.' But they never saw me coming!"
The above quote comes from Fran Drescher's 2026 interview with People, in which she reflected on leading the SAG-AFTRA strike. Over the course of 118 days, Drescher and the picketing actors stood up to some of the biggest studios in the world to demand higher pay, better working conditions, and increased protections from artificial intelligence. The guild was eventually able to negotiate a new contract that awarded actors a 7% minimum compensation increase, a modernized structure for doling out streaming residuals, and many other victories.
"We are labor and we stand tall, and we demand respect, and to be honored for our contribution," Drescher said in her 2023 speech authorizing the action. "You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us."
Deeper meaning of Fran Drescher's quote — you have power, even when people underestimate you
According to Fran Drescher, the incredibly powerful studio heads she fought during the strike discounted her on the basis of her resume and background. While they saw her as a weak adversary, she proved them wrong in a resounding labor victory that will almost certainly influence future generations from all kinds of industries — not just the arts — to stand up for what's right.
Drescher believed in the strength of both her community and herself and she used that conviction to overcome massive odds. It's a good lesson for all of us to remember in the face of any sort of mistreatment or injustice.
Drescher also showed courage in the face of great personal sacrifice. "I went up against the kings of our industry, and if there was ever a blacklist out there, baby, my name would have been on it," she said in the People interview. "I thought I might never work again. ... But in fact, this has kind of elevated me, so I don't really have that fear anymore."
More quotes from Fran Drescher
- "I'm a cancer survivor and my whole thing is making people realize that how you live equals how you feel. And so, we all have to live far more pristinely, honor our bodies, and not allow toxic chemicals and carcinogens to be in our home, in our food, or in our lungs. And to just be kind to our bodies because the whole body is trying to work as best as it can to have you live your best life." — from a 2022 interview with Interview magazine
- "Selfishly, I don't want to compromise. I don't want to negotiate everything — what to eat for dinner, what movie we're going to see, what TV show we're going to watch in bed. That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody." — from a 2026 interview with People
- "If you are the type of person that gets intimidated and you don't carpe diem, then you miss the opportunities. If you're not intimidated, amazing things can happen." — from a 2021 interview with Marie Claire
- "I think that sometimes you have to really talk yourself off the ledge and say, 'These people are no better than you.' And you have to walk in with a tremendous amount of bravura, even if it's an act at first. ... In the beginning, it was only me in my head that knew I could do it. So you have to walk in with the attitude as if you belong there. You deserve this, and you're as good as it gets." — from a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar