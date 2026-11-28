Why Brad Thompson From The Hunting Wives Looks So Familiar
While he's not one of the titular "Hunting Wives," naive, not-so-golden-boy Brad Thompson — played by Kiwi actor George Ferrier — is integral to the Netflix series. It's Brad's secret affair with town socialite Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman) that leads to Season 1's central murder. To make matters worse, Margo just so happens to be close friends with Brad's overbearing mother, Jill (Katie Lowes).
If you're wondering why Brad looks so familiar, it may be because Ferrier also stirred up some romantic drama on Peacock's "One of Us Is Lying." He played a character named TJ Forrester, who cheated on his girlfriend, Vanessa (Sara Thompson), with her best friend, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane). To make things even messier, Addy's boyfriend, Jake (Barrett Carnahan), was one of TJ's best friends.
"One of Us Is Lying" was canceled in 2023, which freed up Ferrier's schedule to star as teen soldier Jordan in Netflix's post-apocalyptic comic adaptation, "Sweet Tooth." Jordan was a member of the militant Last Men, who fought to eradicate the story's animal-human hybrids. If you're not a "One of Us Is Lying" or "Sweet Tooth" fan, you may also recognize Ferrier from the 2021 film "Juniper" or the 2016 series "Dirty Laundry."
George Ferrier had to learn how to speak like a Texan for The Hunting Wives
George Ferrier was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and spent the early part of his career close to home, starring in local productions like the aptly named "Kiwi Christmas." Of course, people from the fictional Texan town of Maple Brook, where "The Hunting Wives" is set, sound a little different from Ferrier's childhood friends and neighbors. "It's a bit of a nuanced accent, like people in this corner of East Texas," Ferrier told New Zealand outlet The Post in a 2025 interview.
Ferrier ended up working with a dialect coach to perfect his drawl. "It was exciting to meet everyone at the first table read and hear it all being spoken out loud for the first time. And I could really believe all of these people as the characters and it just felt all very natural," he recalled. The actor also shared that his co-stars, including Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, and Jaime Ray Newman, were "very welcoming and kind to me."
"The Hunting Wives" was renewed for a third season at Netflix ahead of its November Season 2 premiere. In terms of what comes next, Ferrier is casting a wide net. "Ultimately, I'm looking for an interesting story," he said. "Something that's unique, something that feels fresh and if it's going to move audiences, whether that's emotionally or if it's going to make them laugh or scared or whatever, something that's going to make people forget about their day and be immersed in whatever story they're watching right now."