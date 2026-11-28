While he's not one of the titular "Hunting Wives," naive, not-so-golden-boy Brad Thompson — played by Kiwi actor George Ferrier — is integral to the Netflix series. It's Brad's secret affair with town socialite Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman) that leads to Season 1's central murder. To make matters worse, Margo just so happens to be close friends with Brad's overbearing mother, Jill (Katie Lowes).

If you're wondering why Brad looks so familiar, it may be because Ferrier also stirred up some romantic drama on Peacock's "One of Us Is Lying." He played a character named TJ Forrester, who cheated on his girlfriend, Vanessa (Sara Thompson), with her best friend, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane). To make things even messier, Addy's boyfriend, Jake (Barrett Carnahan), was one of TJ's best friends.

"One of Us Is Lying" was canceled in 2023, which freed up Ferrier's schedule to star as teen soldier Jordan in Netflix's post-apocalyptic comic adaptation, "Sweet Tooth." Jordan was a member of the militant Last Men, who fought to eradicate the story's animal-human hybrids. If you're not a "One of Us Is Lying" or "Sweet Tooth" fan, you may also recognize Ferrier from the 2021 film "Juniper" or the 2016 series "Dirty Laundry."