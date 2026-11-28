What To Watch Saturday: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lacey Chabert Hallmark Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: The delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC, Lacey Chabert visits Disney World in her new Hallmark movie, and Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield's "The Magic Faraway Tree" hits HBO proper.
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Showtimes for November 28, 2026
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RAYE, RIIZE, and Smash Mouth perform; Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker host.
The Most Wonderful Secret
A burned-out art teacher (Tammin Sursok) is chosen for a small town's Christmas scavenger hunt and enlists her electrician neighbor (Peter Porte) to help revive its holiday block party, sparking both her passion for teaching and feelings for him.
A Christmas Rescue
When a devoted doctor and a visiting veterinarian team up for a Christmas pet adoption event, their shared mission to find homes for rescue animals may lead them to a home for their own hearts as well; Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett star.
Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright
Chicago fashion designer Fancy (Brandy Norwood) plans her dream Christmas wedding while juggling mounting business pressures and the return of an ex, threatening her future with fiancé Jaylen (Robert C. Riley); Debbi Morgan and Sy'Rai Smith co-star.
Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True
A woman (Lacey Chabert) spends Christmas at Walt Disney World with her family, only to discover that a disastrous recent first date (Travis Van Winkle) is staying next door; Richard Kind and Christy Carlson Romano co-star.
The Magic Faraway Tree
Polly (Claire Foy), Tim (Andrew Garfield), and their three children are forced to relocate to the remote English countryside where the children discover a magical tree that can transport them to fantastical lands.
A Christmas Showdown 2
Chastity (Amber Stevens West) and April (Corbin Reid) are ready to make a splash in Sugar Heights in their first year running H-Town Events on their own — but the stakes are raised when Mayor Ellis (Tommy Miles) brings in a national events planning company owned by the formidable Tate (Jenifer Lewis) in an effort to bring jobs and money back to the ailing town.
48 Hours
Correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports on a golf pro’s 1986 murder that haunted a Vermont town for decades, and the one retired detective who was determined to solve it.
Checking Inn for Christmas
A journalist (Juliah Cheree Taylor) assigned to profile a holiday resort finds herself falling for its charming owner (Josh Henderson), forcing her to choose between the perfect headline and a Christmas romance; Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Vanessa Angel, Michael Paré, and Eric Roberts co-star.