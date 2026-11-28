Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: The delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC, Lacey Chabert visits Disney World in her new Hallmark movie, and Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield's "The Magic Faraway Tree" hits HBO proper.

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