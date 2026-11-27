What To Watch Friday: S.W.A.T.: Exiles And Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Finales, Soul Train Awards, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "S.W.A.T.: Exiles" wraps Season 1, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" hosts the Twelfth Night Festivities, and Anthony Anderson emcees the Soul Train Awards.
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Showtimes for November 27, 2026
Bobby Lee: Finally
The comedy vet delivers wild stories, brutal honesty, and chaotic energy in his first-ever stand-up special.
Dexter: Resurrection
A familiar face from Dexter's past resurfaces, challenging his beliefs and reshaping his next move; as Harrison takes on greater responsibility within the NYPD, the hunt for the Five Borough Killer intensifies across New York.
The Great British Baking Show
Collection 14 finale: The winner is crowned.
The Magic Faraway Tree
Polly (Claire Foy), Tim (Andrew Garfield), and their three children are forced to relocate to the remote English countryside where the children discover a magical tree that can transport them to fantastical lands.
On the Last Day of Christmas
A mother (Tanyell Quian) must protect her teenage son (Ellis Hobbs IV) when their Baton Rouge apartment building is overrun by demonic beings on Christmas Eve.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
In the hunt for Annabeth, our quest team finds themselves hunted.
Tulsa King
Dwight expands his operation while seeking stronger backing abroad; Mitch and Spencer aim to score big at the track.
YAGA
Season 1 finale: A burning question seeks an answer; Rapp fights for his life; Carson makes a difficult decision; Baba Yaga punishes the bad dog.
Yellowjackets
Natalie's solo expedition into the wilderness does not bring the expected rescue, especially for Shauna; the arrival of neighbors, a shift in the balance of power, and social pressure become a challenge.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton
SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole; Lewis Black guest-stars as Santa.
The Christmas Eve Feast
A disillusioned New York chef (Daniella Monet) returns to Boston to prepare her Italian-American family's Feast of the Seven Fishes, where she grows closer to a photographer (Kevin McGarry) documenting local family traditions.
A Sweet Christmas Anniversary
While celebrating their first anniversary in a storybook Christmas town, Sophie and Sam are swept into a royal mystery that tests their love and leads them to rediscover the true spirit of the season; Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Season 2 finale: Friends and enemies alike attend annual Twelfth Night Festivities with murderous results; Julia attempts a desperate escape.
Return to Santa
A grown-up Christmas skeptic (Paul Campbell) sees his childhood wishes unexpectedly come true after Santa discovers his long-lost letter, leading him to join forces with his childhood best friend (Rachel Boston) to manage the increasingly chaotic consequences.
Soul Train Awards
Durand Bernarr, Elmiene, Avery Wilson, CeeLo Green, Dave Hollister, Erykah Badu, and Rapsody perform; Chaka Khan receives the Classic Soul Honor; Anthony Anderson hosts.
Who Killed My Mother?
After her mother's suspicious death, a young woman uncovers family secrets and evidence implicating her stepfather as she searches for the killer.
The Rainmaker
Victor faces new trouble at Medford, pressuring Rudy to get the class certified.
S.W.A.T.: Exiles
Season 1 finale: With bodies piling up and a citywide gala underway, Hondo and the Exiles make their final move against the inside conspiracy hunting S.W.A.T.
You Can Go Home Again
The documentary chronicles Queen Latifah's early years and her passionate journey to build a beautiful, affordable housing complex for local residents in her beloved Newark, New Jersey hometown.