Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "S.W.A.T.: Exiles" wraps Season 1, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" hosts the Twelfth Night Festivities, and Anthony Anderson emcees the Soul Train Awards.

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