The Lowdown's Ethan Hawke On Why Lee Feels 'Knocked Sideways' In Season 2 Finale
Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of "The Lowdown"!
Lee Raybon may have lost his father, but he gained a community. Or rather, he finally saw and appreciated what was right in front of him — "the cup."
In the Season 2 finale of "The Lowdown," Lee sought out help from all of Tulsa's local journalists, sharing the info he learned about Nathan Spence's death at Fresh Start and the murder of the guy's mother. He handed over footage of Nathan's death and public record of the cover up so that the truth would get out and that he could make amends with some city folk he p*ssed off along the way. Judge Jed's involvement was called into question by the press, while Sheriff Thorne cut ties with her cousin McMann and was later arrested. As for her husband Bob, he was shot dead in a shootout with the FBI.
With that story laid to rest, Lee and his family buried Lee Raybon Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones), as the entire community joined together to support Lee, including his childhood friend Wendell (Peter Dinklage). After, Marty updated Lee on the story he had been working on, which uncovered a black market in Tulsa that facilitated the sale of stolen Native American artifacts. Were the judge and Shorty connected to One Well? Maybe all of the city's corruption does, indeed, go straight to the top.
Below, Ethan Hawke talks to TVLine about working with Season 2's incredible ensemble cast, how the loss of his father affected Lee, and what those mysterious tarot cards could possibly mean for a potential Season 3.
TVLINE | How does the way Sterlin Harjo runs his set appeal to you as an actor and help facilitate your job in front of the camera?
ETHAN HAWKE | Sterlin is absolutely brilliant at creating mood. The show is a tremendous amount of fun to shoot. A lot of the cast and crew are old friends of his. There's a feeling like you're not at work, this feeling like you're playing in your brother's band preparing for the high school dance or something. There's no pressure. Even when Tommy Lee [Jones] shows up, the mood stays the same. There's a creative, inventive, playful mood that happens on Sterlin's sets. He can't help himself. He's just a big-hearted, really intelligent goofball, and as much as he knows how to direct, he also knows how to host. He's like hosting a movie. It's like he's conjuring it, and he really invites other people to collaborate, and he also is really opinionated, which is a great combination. He knows what his show is and what his show is not, but in those certain lines, he's inviting people to play.
TVLINE | You mentioned the great Tommy Lee Jones. What's something people should know about him or the way he works? Any anecdotes you can share from your time on set with him?
The thing that's really special about him that you notice immediately is, it's a little old-fashioned now, but he's extremely good at what they would call scene study. He really understands writing, and part of our job as actors is to deliver what is valuable and best about the writing to the audience so that they hear it. And somebody could be really entertaining in a scene, but if they're burying what the scene is about and not lifting what the point of the scene is, he's very good at knowing what's in the way of the story and what's helping the story. It's noticeable from the get-go just how intelligent he is about script.
TVLINE | The scenes you share with Betty Gilpin have a real electricity to them, but they're also very funny. As an actor, how long does it take you to realize that you have something special with another actor, and what would you say Betty added to the set this season?
It can't be underestimated what she contributed. She presented a full, three-dimensional female character. She came on set and acted like it was her show, and that's great for me because you have a sparring partner. It makes Lee feel insecure. It makes Lee hungry. It makes Lee fall in love. She flew into Tulsa with a real desire and a strong hit on this character. I just knew immediately that we were gonna have a ball.
'Don't ignore the cup'
TVLINE | Lee's dad dies in the penultimate episode of the season, which stirs up lots of complicated feelings for him. By season's end, how would you describe where he lands emotionally with the end of that relationship and reconciling his past?
I think he's really knocked sideways. One of the big events happens at the wake, which is really simple when he says, "I can't believe all these people loved him so much," and Dan, Macon [Blair] says, "You know, we're all here for you," and the realization that he kind of fancies himself this lone wolf without noticing that he's a part of a community and that this community cares about him, and they see him, and they want to help him. For Lee to see that requires some humility, and I think it's changing him. And he's seeing his daughter get a lot more mature. Probably my favorite scene in the whole series is her reading to me my father's journal from the day I was born. It's a very intense, multi-generational circle in that scene that's really beautiful, and I think what happens in that scene is, no matter how complicated his relationship with his father and parents, his daughter is trying to tell him that he's loved, and that once he can accept that, he might be a lot stronger.
TVLINE | What did these last few moments with his dad teach Lee about his own fatherhood and connection with his daughter?
He's learning that he's just as manipulative as his father was. He really hates his father. This whole obsession is truth [that] he gets. You see where it's coming from. Because his father's a chronic liar, but Lee's a chronic manipulator too. He's manipulating everybody and manipulating the truth to his own. He always feels the ends justify the means, which is something he probably learned from his father, and I think maybe he could see he's starting to see how complicated a position Francis is in and how he might be a tough dad too. And that humility and accountability might help him a lot in the future.
TVLINE | Vicky tells Lee in the premiere, "Don't ignore the cup" while she's pulling tarot cards for him. What's your take on what the cup symbolizes?
What's good about it is it's an open symbol. I don't know that it has one definitive meaning, a literal meaning, but it's like, can you see what's right in front of you? Can you see what the world is offering you, or are you only focused on what you're not getting? Lee's so hungry and so desirous all the time that sometimes he's not seeing what's beautiful in front of him. But we could have fun thinking, well, is the cup Ginger? Is the cup his father? Is the cup his daughter? That's what's fun of trying to interpret symbols in our own life is we really just don't know, but it has a powerful openness to it as a symbol.
TVLINE | And then there's the tower, the card that gets pulled for him in the finale. That card symbolizes chaos, catastrophe, carnage, collapse. How apropos is that for Lee? Would you say chaos is where he thrives?
Yeah, that card makes him happy because it makes him believe that he can bring the tower down, and I think our hope is that if we ever got to do a Season 3, the tower is gonna come crumbling down. All hell will break loose if we get a Season 3.
What will The Lowdown tackle in a potential third season?
TVLINE | If/when this series comes back for Season 3, are there any untapped elements or traits of Lee Raybon you'd still like to explore?
Well, if we looked at it as a trilogy, it feels like this season would be "The Empire Strikes Back," and in the third one, what I'd like to see... at the end of Season 2, you start to realize that there's a connection between One Well, which was the crime element of Season 1, and the judge, who's a crime element, that there's a connection there. So he's gonna have to go after the big shark out there in the woods, whatever this unifying entity is that connects these two villains. He's gonna have to try to bring them all down and hopefully from what he's learned and gone through with his community, he might be strong enough to actually get something done. That's what I'd like to see.
TVLINE | Is Ginger a character you'd like to see return? Do you think there's more to explore there between her and Lee?
Well, we don't know what her tarot card says, do we? That's what I love about the end. There's something about her going into the tarot card [shop] that makes me feel like, "Oh, I don't think we've seen the last of her."
TVLINE | Which of your fellow actors challenged you the most this season?
I had such an incredible ensemble. Austin Amelio is an amazing actor. He was in "The Weight" with me as well, and he was in [Richard] Linklater's "Hit Man" and "Everybody Wants Some!!," so I've known him for years. He's just a young man who's just totally in love with acting, and I think he's going to have a great career because of that. So I find it really inspiring sometimes to work with people who are really passionate about their job that I don't know as well. Getting to work with Austin felt fantastic.
Betty, obviously, was this fireball of energy. Gary Farmer is like a dream come true. I've been watching him my whole career, and I can't believe I got to do scenes with him, and I love our scenes together. One of the things that makes working with Sterlin so thrilling is I'm constantly getting to act with actors I love. Cody Lightning, who plays my security guard, is one of my favorite actors I've met in a long time. He's one of the most creative and inventive actors that I've met, but the list goes on and on. Keith David. I hope if we have a Season 3, he and I get to do some really great things together. That would be the hope.
TVLINE | And Juliette Lewis even popped up in the finale. How did that come about?
She just seems like a character from a Jim Thompson novel, you know? I felt like we had to get her in. We wanted a last scene to really show that Lee's got his mojo back. He's gonna go after the biggest fish in the lake.
TVLINE | When you look back at playing Lee Raybon 10-15 years down the line, what will you miss most about him and what about this character will you take with you?
The first thing I would think is that Sterlin is one of the most unique artists I've ever come across. He just works in a different way than anybody else. And we had a lot of fun in Tulsa, and I wonder... that's an amazing question. What the heart of the show is about [is] this diversity of people. And that's what the experience was like. Just from producers to people on the crew, to the props master, to the sound team, it just isn't normally that way. It felt like a band making a movie together. And I will miss that sense of community. I love my home in New York, but I always looked forward to going to Tulsa to see all those people. I'll miss them, the people I made it with.