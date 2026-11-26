Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of "The Lowdown"!

Lee Raybon may have lost his father, but he gained a community. Or rather, he finally saw and appreciated what was right in front of him — "the cup."

In the Season 2 finale of "The Lowdown," Lee sought out help from all of Tulsa's local journalists, sharing the info he learned about Nathan Spence's death at Fresh Start and the murder of the guy's mother. He handed over footage of Nathan's death and public record of the cover up so that the truth would get out and that he could make amends with some city folk he p*ssed off along the way. Judge Jed's involvement was called into question by the press, while Sheriff Thorne cut ties with her cousin McMann and was later arrested. As for her husband Bob, he was shot dead in a shootout with the FBI.

With that story laid to rest, Lee and his family buried Lee Raybon Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones), as the entire community joined together to support Lee, including his childhood friend Wendell (Peter Dinklage). After, Marty updated Lee on the story he had been working on, which uncovered a black market in Tulsa that facilitated the sale of stolen Native American artifacts. Were the judge and Shorty connected to One Well? Maybe all of the city's corruption does, indeed, go straight to the top.

Below, Ethan Hawke talks to TVLine about working with Season 2's incredible ensemble cast, how the loss of his father affected Lee, and what those mysterious tarot cards could possibly mean for a potential Season 3.

TVLINE | How does the way Sterlin Harjo runs his set appeal to you as an actor and help facilitate your job in front of the camera?

ETHAN HAWKE | Sterlin is absolutely brilliant at creating mood. The show is a tremendous amount of fun to shoot. A lot of the cast and crew are old friends of his. There's a feeling like you're not at work, this feeling like you're playing in your brother's band preparing for the high school dance or something. There's no pressure. Even when Tommy Lee [Jones] shows up, the mood stays the same. There's a creative, inventive, playful mood that happens on Sterlin's sets. He can't help himself. He's just a big-hearted, really intelligent goofball, and as much as he knows how to direct, he also knows how to host. He's like hosting a movie. It's like he's conjuring it, and he really invites other people to collaborate, and he also is really opinionated, which is a great combination. He knows what his show is and what his show is not, but in those certain lines, he's inviting people to play.

TVLINE | You mentioned the great Tommy Lee Jones. What's something people should know about him or the way he works? Any anecdotes you can share from your time on set with him?

The thing that's really special about him that you notice immediately is, it's a little old-fashioned now, but he's extremely good at what they would call scene study. He really understands writing, and part of our job as actors is to deliver what is valuable and best about the writing to the audience so that they hear it. And somebody could be really entertaining in a scene, but if they're burying what the scene is about and not lifting what the point of the scene is, he's very good at knowing what's in the way of the story and what's helping the story. It's noticeable from the get-go just how intelligent he is about script.

TVLINE | The scenes you share with Betty Gilpin have a real electricity to them, but they're also very funny. As an actor, how long does it take you to realize that you have something special with another actor, and what would you say Betty added to the set this season?

It can't be underestimated what she contributed. She presented a full, three-dimensional female character. She came on set and acted like it was her show, and that's great for me because you have a sparring partner. It makes Lee feel insecure. It makes Lee hungry. It makes Lee fall in love. She flew into Tulsa with a real desire and a strong hit on this character. I just knew immediately that we were gonna have a ball.

