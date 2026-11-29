The Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love died Saturday at the age of 85.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," a representative for Love said in a statement obtained by Variety. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Prior to his death, longtime Beach Boys fans had been worried for the singer's health, posting about Love's latest struggles on social media. "Full House" actor John Stamos, who has played drums, percussion, and guitar with the band, and who has frequently joined them on stage as a special guest, also posted a worrying message about the singer on October 11.

"My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges," he wrote on Instagram. "We hope he'll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight. Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends, and drummer surrounding him to lift him up. I've played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile."