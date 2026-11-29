Mike Love, Beach Boys Co-Founder And Longtime Member, Dead At 85
The Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love died Saturday at the age of 85.
"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," a representative for Love said in a statement obtained by Variety. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."
A cause of death has not yet been reported.
Prior to his death, longtime Beach Boys fans had been worried for the singer's health, posting about Love's latest struggles on social media. "Full House" actor John Stamos, who has played drums, percussion, and guitar with the band, and who has frequently joined them on stage as a special guest, also posted a worrying message about the singer on October 11.
"My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges," he wrote on Instagram. "We hope he'll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight. Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends, and drummer surrounding him to lift him up. I've played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile."
Mike Love joined John Stamos in two episodes of Full House
Mike Love appeared in two episodes of the ABC sitcom "Full House." His first appearance (in Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Beach Boy Bingo") was alongside his bandmates Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson, and Carl Wilson. In the episode, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) won two tickets to a Beach Boys concert on the radio, but had to decide between taking her dad (Bob Saget) and other two father figures (John Stamos and Dave Coulier). The group appeared at the end of the episode to invite the entire family to the show and sang a little "Kokomo" before the credits rolled.
Love returned to the sitcom the very next season (Episode 24, titled "Our Very First Telethon") to help the family out during Danny's telethon. The singer performed "Be True to Your School," with Stamos on the drums and, later, the guitar.
Love also played himself in a 1995 episode of "Baywatch" and a 1997 installment of "Home Improvement."
The Beach Boys' very first televised performance in the U.S. was on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964, where they performed "I Get Around" and "Wendy." The band returned to the program in 1968 to play "Do It Again" and "Good Vibrations." Other big TV appearances for Love and the band included 1985's Live Aid and CBS' "Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys" in 2023, which saw modern artists cover some of the band's biggest songs.