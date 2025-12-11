The Other Bennet Sister: Get A First Look At Call The Midwife's Ella Bruccoleri In BritBox's Pride And Prejudice Spinoff

A forgotten sister is finally getting her due.

BritBox and BBC on Thursday released first-look photos of the "Pride and Prejudice" spinoff "The Other Bennet Sister" ahead of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth on Dec. 16.

Based on the novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, the 10-episode series focuses on Mary Bennet (played by "Call the MidWife" vet Ella Bruccoleri), the oft-overlooked middle sister in "Pride and Prejudice."

The story begins at Longbourn, the Bennet family home, where five unmarried sisters preside: Mary (Bruccoleri), Jane (Maddie Close), Elizabeth ("Stay Close" vet Poppy Gilbert), Kitty ("Nine Perfect Strangers" actor Molly Wright), and Lydia ("Flatmates" star Grace Hogg-Robinson).

Per the official synopsis: "As society's pressures mount, the Bennet sisters navigate the glittering yet precarious world of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. While her sisters pursue romance and social triumph, Mary embarks on a very different path. Leaving Longbourn behind, she travels to London to live with her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner, in their elegant home on Gracechurch Street. There, Mary begins a journey of self-discovery, stepping out of the shadows and into her own story."

Ruth Jones ("Gavin & Stacey") and Richard E. Grant ("Too Much") co-star as Mary's parents, while Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones") and Richard Coyle ("The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") play Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner. Meanwhile, Dónal Finn ("The Wheel of Time") and Laurie Davidson ("The Girlfriend") play Mary's potential suitors Mr. Hayward and Mr. Ryder, respectively.

"The Other Bennet Sister" also features familiar Austen-verse characters including Caroline Bingley (played by "Sex Education" star Tanya Reynolds), Charlotte Lucas (Anna Fenton-Garvey) and Mr. Collins ("Brassic" vet Ryan Sampson). Playing new characters will be Varada Sethu ("Doctor Who") as Ann Baxter and Aaron Gill as John Sparrow.

The drama is set to release on BritBox in 2026; an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Scroll through the first-look photos below, then let us know in the comments: Will you be following Mary Bennet as she steps into the spotlight in "The Other Bennet Sister"?

BritBox

BritBox

BritBox

BritBox

BritBox