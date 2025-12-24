TV's 25 Best Christmas Episodes Of The Past 20 Years

The Christmas season is a time for honoring age-old traditions... but sometimes it's nice to freshen things up a little, you know?

The Christmas TV episode is a small-screen tradition that dates back decades, and we've all seen our favorites dozens of times by now. (We can't be the only ones who can quote the "Seinfeld" Festivus episode word-for-word.) Thanks to Peak TV, though, we've also enjoyed an influx of brand-new Christmas episodes over the past few years, some of which rank right up there with beloved classics from years past.

In the list below, we're putting 25 holiday-themed TV episodes in your stocking, all of which have aired in the past 20 years, and all of which are good enough to earn an annual viewing of their own. (That said, some of these aren't the holly-jolliest of TV episodes, though they do take place at Christmastime. But there's no way we could leave out something as gorgeous as the Rue-centric, pre-Season 2 special episode of "Euphoria.")

Throw on an ugly Christmas sweater, grab a seat by the fire, and scroll down to see which new Christmas classics, from "The Bear" to "Ted Lasso," made our "nice" list. Then, drop a comment with the recent TV episodes that have become a new Christmas tradition in your house.