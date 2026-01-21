Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle Sets July Release On Prime Video — Here's Everything We Know So Far

Before Capitol Hill, before Harvard and even before Delta Nu, there was simply... "Elle."

Prime Video has set a July 1 premiere date for its "Legally Blonde" prequel series, chronicling Elle Woods' life in the years leading up to the events of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film (and the 2003 sequel that we've all agreed never to discuss again). What's more, the show has already been renewed for Season 2!

Witherspoon made the announcement herself on Instagram, sharing the new with young Elle (Lexi Minetree) and the rest of the cast:

According to the official logline, "Elle" takes us back to high school to "learn about the life experiences that shaped [Elle] into the iconic young woman we came to know and love." A trailer has yet to be released.

The original "Legally Blonde" movie stars Witherspoon as Elle, a sorority sweetheart who studies her way into Harvard Law School to win back the guy of her dreams, only to discover that she's actually pretty good at this whole lawyer thing — and that guy's a tool, anyway!

Series creator Laura Kittrell ("Insecure") and Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries") serve as co-showrunners, executive-producing alongside Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt. Elle is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about the "Elle" cast so far, then drop a comment with your own hopes for Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel series below.