Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle Sets July Release On Prime Video — Here's Everything We Know So Far
Before Capitol Hill, before Harvard and even before Delta Nu, there was simply... "Elle."
Prime Video has set a July 1 premiere date for its "Legally Blonde" prequel series, chronicling Elle Woods' life in the years leading up to the events of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film (and the 2003 sequel that we've all agreed never to discuss again). What's more, the show has already been renewed for Season 2!
Witherspoon made the announcement herself on Instagram, sharing the new with young Elle (Lexi Minetree) and the rest of the cast:
According to the official logline, "Elle" takes us back to high school to "learn about the life experiences that shaped [Elle] into the iconic young woman we came to know and love." A trailer has yet to be released.
The original "Legally Blonde" movie stars Witherspoon as Elle, a sorority sweetheart who studies her way into Harvard Law School to win back the guy of her dreams, only to discover that she's actually pretty good at this whole lawyer thing — and that guy's a tool, anyway!
Series creator Laura Kittrell ("Insecure") and Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries") serve as co-showrunners, executive-producing alongside Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt. Elle is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.
Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about the "Elle" cast so far, then drop a comment with your own hopes for Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel series below.
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods
Following an exhaustive casting search, newcomer Lexi Minetree scored the show's title role. Witherspoon broke the good news herself on February 13, 2025 in an Instagram video.
Chandler Kinney as Kimberly
The star of Max's "Pretty Little Liars" reboot will play Kimberly, a "a sharp-tongued senior who is not a fan" of Elle.
Jacob Moskovitz as Miles
Moskovitz will play Miles, the school's star athlete who finds himself "charmed by Elle."
Gabrielle Policano as Liz
A relative newcomer to the industry, Policano plays Liz, a character is described as "the anti-Elle Woods."
June Diane Raphael as Elle's Mom Eva
June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), recently seen blasting into space with the "9-1-1" gang, will portray Elle's mom, played on the big screen by Tana McClure, seen here to the right.
Tom Everett Scott as Elle's Dad Wyatt
Tom Everett Scott ("The Summer I Turned Pretty") will portray Elle's dad, played on the big screen by James Read, seen here to the right.
James Van Der Beek as Dean Wilson
The former "Dawson's Creek" star will recur in the first season of "Elle" as Dean Wilson, the current school district superintendent and the city's new mayoral candidate.
Who Won't Appear On Elle?
Before you get too excited about seeing younger versions of your favorite "Legally Blonde" characters on the small screen, don't forget — because this show takes place before Elle went to college, much less law school, she won't be reuniting with anyone she met at Harvard. That means no Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge), no Vivian (Selma Blair) and no Emmett (Luke Wilson), to name just a few key characters.