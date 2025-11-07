Interview With The Vampire Season 3: Lestat Throws A Diva Fit In Latest Teaser — Here's What We Know So Far

The third season of "Interview With the Vampire" is going to rock.

Also referred to as "The Vampire Lestat" (aka the second book in Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" book series), Season 3 finds Sam Reid's character embracing his inner rock star, encountering a bevy of new and familiar faces along the road.

AMC on Nov. 7 dropped a fresh teaser, which finds Lestat in full diva mode. (Spoiler alert: If you're going to film an interview with him, there had better not be any ferns in sight!) Watch it below:

Fans still have quite a bit to wait for Season 3 to premiere, as it isn't expected to hit AMC until sometime in 2026, but that doesn't mean we don't know a lot about what's in store — from a look back at how Lestat became the legend he is today, to his contentious present-day legal battle against Louis.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Season 3, then scroll down for a closer look at who and what to expect when "Interview With the Vampire" finally returns to AMC. When you're done, drop a comment with your thoughts below.