Interview With The Vampire Season 3: Lestat Throws A Diva Fit In Latest Teaser — Here's What We Know So Far
The third season of "Interview With the Vampire" is going to rock.
Also referred to as "The Vampire Lestat" (aka the second book in Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" book series), Season 3 finds Sam Reid's character embracing his inner rock star, encountering a bevy of new and familiar faces along the road.
AMC on Nov. 7 dropped a fresh teaser, which finds Lestat in full diva mode. (Spoiler alert: If you're going to film an interview with him, there had better not be any ferns in sight!) Watch it below:
Fans still have quite a bit to wait for Season 3 to premiere, as it isn't expected to hit AMC until sometime in 2026, but that doesn't mean we don't know a lot about what's in store — from a look back at how Lestat became the legend he is today, to his contentious present-day legal battle against Louis.
Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Season 3, then scroll down for a closer look at who and what to expect when "Interview With the Vampire" finally returns to AMC. When you're done, drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Delainey Hayles Returning In Season 3
Surprise! Despite Claudia's brutal demise at the hands of the Paris vampire coven in Season 2, actress Delainey Hayles is confirmed to be appearing in Season 3. The announcement was made during the Immortal Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, though it wasn't specified whether Hayles would be reprising the role of Claudia or playing a new character entirely.
Hayles joined "Interview With the Vampire" in Season 2 as a recast, filling in for Bailey Bass, who portrayed Claudia in Season 1. Bass' exit, which occurred "due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances," was announced shortly before production began on Season 2.
Who Else Is Returning For Season 3?
Even though Season 3 focuses mainly on Lestat, the rest of the "Interview With the Vampire" ensemble cast is also returning in 2026. That includes Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, last seen reuniting with Lestat after learning of his lover Armand's betrayal; Assad Zaman as Armand, who was recently exposed as the director of the production that ended with Claudia's death; and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the newly turned vampire whose best-selling book is currently flying off the shelves — and creating serious headaches for the Talamasca. (Speaking of that top-secret organization, Bogosian also made a cameo appearances as Daniel in the series premiere of "Talamasca: The Secret Order," the third installment in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe on AMC.)
Sheila Atim Cast As Akasha In Season 3
One of the most highly anticipated characters from Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" books is finally joining the Immortal Universe this season: Sheila Atim has been cast as Akasha, also known as the "Queen of the Damned," AMC announced during its panel at New York Comic Con in October. No additional details about her character were revealed, but in Anne Rice lore, Akasha is known as progenitor of all vampires. So, yeah, she's a pretty big deal.
Atim's previous TV credits include the voice of Sara on "Marvel Zombies" (Disney+), Mabel on "The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video) and Limehouse Nell on "Harlots" (Hulu). She'll next appear on Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" when it premieres in 2026. On the big screen, Atim has been seen and/or heard in 2024's "Mufasa: The Lion King," 2022's "The Woman King" and 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," among many other films.
New Season 3 Characters Revealed
The first round of "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 additions were announced in July during the Immortal Universe's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The new cast members, in the order they're pictured above, include: Damien Atkins ("Slings and Arrows") as Magnus, Jennifer Ehle ("Lioness") as Gabriella, Jeanine Serralles ("Apples Never Fall") as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl ("Under the Banner of Heaven") as Marius and Ella Ballentine ("Anne of Green Gables") as Baby Jenks. Beyond their names, no specific details about any of these characters were shared at the time of their announcement.
(More!) New Season 3 Characters Revealed
A second wave of "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 cast additions came in October during the Immortal Universe's panel at New York Comic Con. In addition to Sheila Atim's casting as "Queen of the Damned" Akasha, four new cast members were also announced. In the order they appear in the photo above, those names include: Sarah Swire ("The Boys") as TC, Seamus Patterson ("Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities") as Alex, Noah Reid ("Schitt's Creek") as Larry and Ryan Kattner ("Destroy All Neighbors") as Salamander.
And here's a fun fact: Kattner, frontman of the experimental rock band Man Man, also works as the music supervisor on "Interview With the Vampire." He was also the music supervisor for Fox's "Exorcist" series.
Is There An Interview With The Vampire Season 3 Trailer?
While an official trailer for Season 3 of "Interview With the Vampire" hasn't been released, AMC has shared several extended behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what's in store for Lestat & Co.
This first two-minute "backstage" video was released as part of the Immortal Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The video offers an inside look at Sam Reid's rock 'n' roll journey, from laying down tracks in the studio to getting strung up on wires for an electric performance. Watch the video below:
A second video, released as part of the show's New York Comic Con panel in October, opens with a conversation between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson), then segues into bloody footage of rock star Lestat on the road, along with flashes of his life throughout the many, many years. Watch the video below: