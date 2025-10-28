One Piece Season 2 Sets March 2026 Premiere Date On Netflix — First Looks

This news call for a (really extended) fist bump: "One Piece" will return to Netflix for Season 2 (aka "One Piece: Into the Grand Line") on Tuesday, March 10, TVLine has learned.
Per the official logline, Season 2 will feature "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."
In addition to the familiar faces from Season 1 — Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — a recently released teaser trailer also offers a glimpse at several new characters, including giant Brogy (Brendan Sean Murray), Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran) and Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr).
A live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga series, "One Piece" follows young adventurer Luffy on his quest to locate the titular treasure and become King of the Pirates — with a major assist from his loyal crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.
(Oh, and did we mention that "One Piece" has already been renewed for Season 3? Because it has.)
Scroll down for first looks at new and returning characters in Season 2, as well as a breakdown of the 20+ others you can expect to see when "One Piece" finally returns in 2026. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts about Netflix's live-action adaptation below.
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy
Courtesy of Netflix
Emily Rudd as Nami
Courtesy of Netflix
Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro
Courtesy of Netflix
Taz Skylar as Sanji
Courtesy of Netflix
Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp
Courtesy of Netflix
Callum Kerr as Smoker
Courtesy of Netflix
Brendan Murray as Brogy
Courtesy of Netflix
Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday
Courtesy of Netflix
Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix, Courtesy of Netflix
Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper
Courtesy of John Schnell, Toei Animation
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
Andres Otero/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
Kevin Winter/Getty Images, courtesy of Netflix
Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
Rob Colletti as Wapol
Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
Jason Mendez/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix
Ty Keogh as Dalton
Courtesy of Jono Wickwar, Netflix
Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
Daniel Lasker/IMDb, courtesy of Netflix
Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
Jazzara Jaslyn/IMDb, courtesy of Netflix
Werner Coetser as Dorry
Werner Coetser/Instagram, courtesy of Netflix
Clive Russell as Crocus
Courtesy of Peacock, Netflix
Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0
Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Couresy
Mark Penwill as Chess
Courtesy of Netflix (2)
Anton David Jeftha as K.M.
Courtesy of Netflix (2)
Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek
Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, courtesy of Netflix