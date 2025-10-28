One Piece Season 2 Sets March 2026 Premiere Date On Netflix — First Looks

This news call for a (really extended) fist bump: "One Piece" will return to Netflix for Season 2 (aka "One Piece: Into the Grand Line") on Tuesday, March 10, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, Season 2 will feature "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

In addition to the familiar faces from Season 1 — Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — a recently released teaser trailer also offers a glimpse at several new characters, including giant Brogy (Brendan Sean Murray), Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran) and Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr).

A live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga series, "One Piece" follows young adventurer Luffy on his quest to locate the titular treasure and become King of the Pirates — with a major assist from his loyal crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.

(Oh, and did we mention that "One Piece" has already been renewed for Season 3? Because it has.)

