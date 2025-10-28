One Piece Season 2 Sets March 2026 Premiere Date On Netflix — First Looks

By Andy Swift
One Piece Season 2 Release Date Cast Trailer Netflix Live-Action Courtesy of Netflix

This news call for a (really extended) fist bump: "One Piece" will return to Netflix for Season 2 (aka "One Piece: Into the Grand Line") on Tuesday, March 10, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, Season 2 will feature "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

In addition to the familiar faces from Season 1 — Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — a recently released teaser trailer also offers a glimpse at several new characters, including giant Brogy (Brendan Sean Murray), Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran) and Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr).

A live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga series, "One Piece" follows young adventurer Luffy on his quest to locate the titular treasure and become King of the Pirates — with a major assist from his loyal crew, the Straw Hat Pirates.

(Oh, and did we mention that "One Piece" has already been renewed for Season 3? Because it has.)

Scroll down for first looks at new and returning characters in Season 2, as well as a breakdown of the 20+ others you can expect to see when "One Piece" finally returns in 2026. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts about Netflix's live-action adaptation below.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Callum Kerr as Smoker

Brendan Murray as Brogy

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Ty Keogh as Dalton

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Werner Coetser as Dorry

Clive Russell as Crocus

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

Mark Penwill as Chess

Anton David Jeftha as K.M.

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Rigo Sanchez as Dragon

James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu

Yonda Thomas as Igaram

