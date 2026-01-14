Will The Scrubs Revival Bring Back The Janitor And Kelso? Zach Braff Shares An Update

Fans hoping to see Sacred Heart's most curmudgeonly alumni return for the "Scrubs" revival may want to temper expectations — at least in Season 1.

In a new interview with Esquire, series star Zach Braff suggests that while there is every intention to eventually bring back Ken Jenkins' Dr. Bob Kelso and Neil Flynn's The Janitor, there are currently no firm plans for either character to appear during the medical comedy's inaugural nine-episode order, which represents its 10th season overall.

"The true answer is, if we're blessed to have a second season, absolutely," Braff says. "The real answer for Season 1 is that we're not fully sure yet. Episodes 8 and 9 of the nine-episode order are still being written."

Braff goes on to stress that the creative team wants to ensure they have storylines worthy of both characters. "They're both interested in doing it," he notes. "But do we have the bandwidth in the first nine episodes to get to it all and service a story that would be worthy of Ken and Neil? That might come true.

"At this point, I can't tell you the answer," Braff reiterates, "but most definitely, if we're lucky enough to get a Season 2, that's something we want to do."