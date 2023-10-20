The Late Lance Reddick And Annie Wersching Remembered In Bosch: Legacy Premiere

This one hurt.

Freevee's Bosch: Legacy opened Season 2 this week with a simple title card that dedicated the episode "In Loving Memory of Our Friends ANNIE WERSCHING and LANCE REDDICK," two alumni of the original Bosch series who both died earlier this year.

Wersching, who played Officer Julia Brasher on Bosch (as a series regular in Season 1, then as a reoccurring guest star), died on Jan. 29 of this year, while Reddick, who played Chief of Police Irvin Irving for all seven seasons of Bosch, passed away on March 17.

Of note, Reddick reprises his role of Irving later in Bosch: Legacy Season 2, marking his debut on the Freevee offshoot.

"[O]ne of the great gifts we had was bringing [Lance] back for one more scene," exec producer Tom Bernardo told TVInsider. "We had that devastating news hit, but we still have that last moment together. We're thankful for it."

Wersching died at the age of 45 following a cancer diagnosis in 2020. Her other TV credits included 24, Runaways, Timeless, Castle, Revolution, Angel, The Vampire Diaries and Frasier, among others — and right up until her death, she held recurring roles on both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie.

Additionally, Wersching provided the voice/performance for Tess in the video game The Last of Us, which was adapted into a successful HBO TV series.

Reddick, best known for playing Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on The Wire and General Phillip Broyles on Fringe, died at age 60 while in the midst of the press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he reprised his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon. (The actor's family has disputed "heart disease" as the cause of death.) Reddick appeared in numerous films and shows including — but far from limited to! – The Blacklist, Key & Peele, Resident Evil, the Disney animated revival of DuckTales, Netflix's animated Castlevania, the 2020 film One Night in Miami (directed by Regina King) and of course the John Wick saga.

Reddick recently co-starred in Showtime's The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial movie, and can also be seen as Zeus in Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series.