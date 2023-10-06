Jeopardy! Contestant Makes On-Air Plea To Former Guest Co-Host Katie Couric — And She Just Obliged

Ask on national television and you shall receive.

Second chance Jeopardy! contestant Brendan Sargent — who previously appeared in Season 37 of the game show when Katie Couric was guest hosting — made a personal plea to the former Today show vet on Thursday's episode. And, by Friday morning, Sargent's wish had been granted.

During the interview portion of broadcast, Sargent revealed that he had some unfinished business with Couric. "I was lucky enough to have Katie Couric as host and she was really nice — I couldn't ask for anything better," he shared with host Ken Jennings. "But she took a selfie of the three contestants on stage and I told everyone in my life about it and... I never saw the selfie. So I am using this platform to urge Katie Couric to please release the selfie so people know it exists."

Within hours of the episode airing, Couric shared the elusive image on Instagram above the caption, "Ask and ye shall receive. Glad I didn't delete it!"

Sargent was among the first to comment on Couric's post, enthusing, "Oh my God, I can't believe this! Thank you so much!"

Sadly, Sargent's good fortune did not extend to Thursday's game. The California small business owner finished in second place, edged out by Maryland-based technology professional Joe Feldman.

As TVLine reported earlier this week, Jeopardy! will be getting back to business as usual now that the writers' strike has been resolved. Beginning in late December, the Season 39 "postseason" — which, pre-strike, was intended to kick off Season 40 — will begin. At that point, viewers will see new WGA-written clues, essentially returning the show to normal. (The current Season 37/38 Champions Wildcard-palooza — featuring recycled questions and contestants — will air through Monday, December 18.)