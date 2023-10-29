Friends Co-Creators Pen Tribute To Late Matthew Perry: This Truly Is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'

Friends co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane along with series EP/director Kevin Bright have issued a somber statement following the unexpected death of actor Matthew Perry Saturday.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," the trio wrote in a joint statement. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

The trio ended their tribute with a sad spin on the series' renowned episode titles.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."