PaleyFest NY Lineup Includes Landman, Power Book IV: Force, Vince Gilligan's Pluribus And More — See Full Schedule

PaleyFest NY has set its full 2025 schedule, which includes Taylor Sheridan's oil drama "Landman" and Vince Gilligan's "Better Call Saul" follow-up, "Pluribus."

The festival will take place Nov. 6 – 16 at The Paley Museum in Manhattan.

"From music and sports to today's hottest television shows, there's something for every entertainment fan to enjoy at this year's PaleyFest NY," said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We look forward to presenting the thrilling behind-the-scenes conversations that are the hallmark of PaleyFest NY, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi for their continued support of the festival."

Full PaleyFest NY 2025 schedule and guests:

Friday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 pm: Apple TV's "Pluribus"

Featuring a screening of the first two episodes and a conversation with the stars and creator of the highly anticipated drama hailing from Vince Gilligan, the writer and director of Breaking Bad and co-creator of "Better Call Saul." "Pluribus" is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.

Scheduled to appear: Gilligan (creator/writer/director/executive producer); Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka); Karolina Wydra (Zosia)

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 pm: In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood

A special conversation with the Grammy Award–winning artist celebrating her new album, "Christmastime," and her prior album "The Mirror," the first that she co-wrote and co-produced. Yearwood also will share the stories behind the songs, her creative process and what has inspired her over a remarkable chart-topping career, from country hits to her Emmy-winning cooking show and best-selling cookbooks.

Scheduled to appear: Yearwood

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm: Paramount+'s "Landman"

Featuring an exclusive screening of the Golden Globe-nominated drama's Season 2 premiere, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris and executive Producer); Ali Larter (Angela Norris); Jacob Lofland (Cooper Norris); Michelle Randolph (Ainsley Norris); Paulina Chávez (Ariana); Christian Wallace (co-creator/executive producer)

Monday, November 10 at 6:30 pm: STARZ's "Power Book IV: Force"

Featuring an advance screening of Episode 2 of the explosive third and final season, followed by a conversation with the cast and executive producer/showrunner.

Scheduled to appear: Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan); Isaac Keys (Diamond); Kris D. Lofton (Jenard Sampson); Gary Lennon (executive produce/showrunner)

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 1 pm: Eli Manning & ESPN Reporters: An Insider's Guide to Football

In this exclusive conversation, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning — alongside ESPN top NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Kimberley A. Martin and Dan Graziano — pulls back the curtain on the NFL like never before. From locker room insights to trade buzz, from game-day strategy to untold player stories, this is a rare behind-the-scenes look at the game of professional football.

Scheduled to appear: Eli Manning (two-time Super Bowl MVP and host of "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli"); Adam Schefter (NFL senior insider, ESPN); Kimberley A. Martin (NFL national reporter, ESPN); Dan Graziano (NFL national reporter, ESPN)

Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 pm: Netflix's "A Man on the Inside"

Featuring a conversation with the stars and creator of the hit show and an advance screening of the first two episodes of Season 2.

Scheduled to appear: Ted Danson (Charles Nieuwendyk); Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Emily); Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Julie Kovalenko); Mary Steenburgen (Mona Margadoff); David Strathairn (Dr. Ben Cole); Michael Schur (creator/executive Producer/writer/director)

Paley members and Citi cardmembers will receive presale ticket access starting Oct. 14. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, Oct. 17, at noon/11c.

Are you interested in going to PaleyFest NY this year? Have you attended in the past? Hit the comments and let us know!