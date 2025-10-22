Pluribus Trailer: Rhea Seehorn Is Miserable, And The World Is Trying To Cheer Her Up In Vince Gilligan's Surreal Apple TV Series

When you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you — and Rhea Seehorn is learning the opposite is also true in her new Apple TV series "Pluribus."

Apple has released a trailer for the mysterious sci-fi series, which reunites Seehorn with "Better Call Saul" co-creator Vince Gilligan, and in it, we meet Seehorn's character Carol, who seems to be chronically miserable despite everyone around her trying their best to cheer her up. "We just want you to be happy," a smiling neighbor tells her, but Carol just wants to know: "How do I reverse all this?" We don't exactly know what "all this" is, but we see flashes of a fiery plane crash, explosions and dead bodies, so something's definitely not right here.

"Rest assured, Carol: We will find out what makes you different," a reassuring voice — possibly the President of the United States? — tells her. "So you can join us."

"Pluribus" premieres Friday, Nov. 7 on Apple TV with the first two episodes; Gilligan, who also created "Saul's" forerunner "Breaking Bad," will serve as writer and showrunner. It's described as "a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness." Along with Seehorn, the cast includes Karolina Wydra ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") and Carlos Manuel Vesga ("The Hijacking of Flight 601"), and guest stars Miriam Shor ("Younger") and Samba Schutte ("Our Flag Means Death").

Gilligan dropped some teases about "Pluribus" a while back: "I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction... There's no crime, and no methamphetamine. It's going to be fun and different." He added that "Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on 'Saul'" and "the world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different... and the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

The series was first announced in September 2022, with Apple TV handing it a two-season order. Seehorn is best known for playing attorney Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul," earning two Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama.

Press PLAY above to get your first good look at "Pluribus," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?