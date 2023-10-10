Seinfeld Revival? Jerry Seinfeld Teases That 'Something Is Going To Happen'

Are Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David taking a second stab at ending Seinfeld?

During a recent stand-up set, Seinfeld told his audience that he has a "little secret" regarding the NBC classic's controversial series finale, and that "something is going to happen that has to do with that ending.

"It hasn't happened yet," he teased a Boston crowd on Saturday night. "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see... you'll see."

Seinfeld didn't elaborate further about what he and David might have in the works — whether it's a new scene, a reunion show or a full-blown revival. In 2018, Seinfeld told Ellen DeGeneres that bringing the beloved comedy back was a possibility, but left it at that.

TVLine has reached out to Seinfeld and David's reps for comment.

Seinfeld previously reunited with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander during Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm — a multi-episode arc that centered on David reassembling his all-star cast for a new series finale. The reunion show-within-a-show revealed that Elaine had a daughter... and Jerry was her sperm donor! We also learned that George made a fortune on an iPhone application — iToilet, which directed users to the nearest public restroom — then lost it all in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme. Watch a clip below:

Seven years later, Seinfeld and Alexander reprised their roles for a 2014 Super Bowl commercial:

What do you think Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David are cooking up? Could it be a revival? Or maybe just another Super Bowl commercial? Let us know in Comments.