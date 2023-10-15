SNL: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make Surprise Cameos After NYC Dinner Date — Watch

You didn't think NBC's Saturday Night Live was going to sleep on Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Mania with its long-awaited season premiere, did you?

Hardly.

Rather, the pop queen and and her football-playing paramour both appeared in the season opener....

... just not together.

Kelce made a cameo at the end of an NFL on Fox spoof that found the sportscast's assorted co-hosts distracted by and/or weighing on the Kansas City Chiefs player's rumored off-the-field romance with Swift.

Swift, meanwhile, made a surprise appearance much later in SNL's 90-minute premiere, to introduce, live from Studio 8H, the second performance by this week's musical guest — and her own Eras Tour's surprise guest/collaborator — Ice Spice.

Swift and Kelce were both in New York on Saturday, having been spotted holding hands and grabbing dinner at Nobu earlier in the evening (per Page Six), before dashing over to 30 Rock to make their SNL cameos. (Kelce's Chiefs played on Thursday Night Football this week, ergo his weekend "off" from work.)

