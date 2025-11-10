"The Pitt" is headed to basic cable, with all of the medical gore intact.

The freshman season of the Emmy-winning medical drama will get a second run on TNT beginning Monday, Dec. 1 at 9/8c, the network announced on Monday. Three episodes will air back-to-back on TNT each Monday, ahead of the series' Season 2 premiere on HBO Max in January.

What's more, "The Pitt" will air uncensored on TNT, "keeping the integrity of scenes that feature graphic medical imagery, including nudity," the network confirms. The TNT re-airings will include content advisories at the beginning of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks.

For the uninitiated: "The Pitt" offers a realistic depiction of the greatest challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the eyes of the doctors and nurses working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

Noah Wyle, a five-time Emmy nominee for his breakout role as "ER" doctor John Carter, now inhabits the part of emergency department chief Michael Robinavitch — aka Dr. Robby. The 15-episode first season takes place in real time (à la "24"), with all episodes encompassing a single shift.

"The Pitt" won big at the Emmys this year, taking home five awards, including best drama series and best lead actor in a drama for Wyle.

Wyle, who wrote two Season 1 episodes, executive-produces alongside fellow "ER" vets John Wells and series creator R. Scott Gemmill.

In addition to Wyle, the series' ensemble includes Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins, Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos, Gerran Howell as med student Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as fellow med student Victoria Javadi, and Katherine LaNasa as charge nurse Dana Evans.

Will you be rewatching "The Pitt" on TNT ahead of its Season 2 return — or, perhaps, watching it for the very first time? Let us know in Comments.