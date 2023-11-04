Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio At Crown Jewel And Secures First Major WWE Championship

Logan Paul has been called many things — YouTuber, amateur boxer, an abrasive personality — but now he can add United States Champion to that list.

The internet personality-turned-wrestler won the title, marking his first major championship in the WWE, after defeating Hall of Fame wrestler Rey Mysterio Saturday at the pay-per-view event Crown Jewel. In the match, Paul used the brass knuckles one of his cronies handed him to clock Mysterio and get the pin.

The win comes after some back-and-forth trash talking between both opponents prior to the bout. Paul first called out Mysterio after winning his exhibition boxing match against Dillon Danis in Manchester, England on Oct. 14.

"This is a hobby for me," Paul taunted, adding that his true passion was being a WWE superstar. "I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title," he said. "Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

Mysterio responded to Paul's challenge during an appearance on The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, noting that he was "shocked" at the public callout.

"He's been doing really good in the ring. He just won a fight, so his opting level was at a peak. His adrenaline was going. I think he felt very comfortable," the masked wrestler said. "The question is, will he be comfortable when we decide to make this match?"

Mysterio also noted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "not hard to find, homie. Every Friday night on SmackDown." Paul replied, "See you soon."

See you soon 😘 https://t.co/a7qexEarla — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 15, 2023

Their fued continued at the official weigh in, with Paul patting Mysterio on the head and Mysterio slapped him in the face. This led to a scuffle, and they were forcibly separated by WWE personnel and SmackDown manager Nick Aldis.

First appearing on an April 2021 episode of SmackDown, Paul made his in-ring wrestling debut teaming up with The Miz to face Mysterio and his son Dominik at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he's challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022, participated in the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match and fought Richochet at SummerSlam.

