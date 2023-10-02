Ratings: Sunday Night Football Starring Taylor Swift Surges 34% To Season High

NBC Sunday Night Football's Chiefs-Jets match-up ft. Taylor Swift and a whole entourage of other celebs drew 20.2 million total viewers and a 5.3 demo rating, surging 34% and 23% from last week's preliminary numbers to mark highs for the nascent season.

FOX | The Simpsons' season opener (2.8 mil/0.8) led all non-sports fare in the demo. Krapopolis (1.4 mil/0.4) dipped from last week's regularly scheduled episode, followed by Bob's Burgers' 1.2 mil/0.4 and Family Guy's 1 mil/0.3.

ABC | AFV returned to 3.2 mil and a 0.3, leading into Jungle Cruise's 2.1 mil/0.3.

THE CW | The Chosen (390K) lost some eyeballs.

CBS | This week's double pump of Yellowstone reruns averaged 4.1 mil and a 0.25, down 15% and 29% from last Sunday.

