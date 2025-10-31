Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Why Is Stabler Purring? And Other Episode 6 Thoughts

SHOTS FIRED | McKenna ups the pressure on Lucia by having law enforcement officers in Mexico kidnap her son and her parents. Reyes doesn't love the intimidation play, and he's even more concerned when Lucia blurts out that McKenna was the police officer who had Olivas' wife and child killed. But the scare tactic works: Lucia eventually confesses her boyfriend's exit plan, and Stabler and McKenna lead a huge group of cops as they descend upon Grand Central Terminal.

They eventually find Olivas on a subway platform attached to the train station, and when McKenna shouts his name, Olivas starts firing into the crowd. Stabler and McKenna fire back, which seems terribly reckless given how many panicked members of the public are in the immediate (and tight!) area; the only one who gets clipped is Olivas. He still manages to get away.

THE TRUTH ABOUT MCKENNA | Bell finds out that the DEA has sealed McKenna's file. That intel, plus his increasingly erratic behavior, causes her to tell Stabler she can't have his pal on the investigation. Stabler stops by McKenna's apartment to talk to him and finds him drunk and obsessing about every choices he's made in his life up to this point. Stabler asks him, point-blank, if what Lucia said about McKenna's involvement in Olivas' family's murders was true. He admits that he "fed Olivas' guy some information" that resulted in the killings. "I f—king hate everything he's done, but I hate myself more for everything I did," he says.

As someone who has done plenty of job-related stupid/borderline/harmful himself, Stabler can relate. But he gets McKenna to pull himself together long enough to brainstorm about where Olivas may be hiding. McKenna says he's probably at a stash house, which makes Stabler think about the stash house that Reyes was looking into. The younger cop had a hunch that the place was being protected by someone inside NYPD, and after Stabler visits DaSilva's wife again and she admits he'd been working for the cartel, it starts to look like DaSilva was the one tipping off the drug organization anytime Reyes got close. So, off a tip from one of Reyes' informants, he and Stabler go in. The stash house winds up having a hidden tunnel that leads to another house and that's where Stabler finds Olivas, bleeding copiously in a bathtub and looking very close to death.