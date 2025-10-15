Bosch Prequel Series, Starring Cameron Monaghan As Young Harry Bosch, Ordered At MGM+

MGM+ is turning back the clock to Harry Bosch's days as a rookie cop in 1991 Los Angeles.

The streamer has officially greenlit Bosch: Start of Watch, which serves as a prequel to Prime Video's Bosch. Originally portrayed on screen by Titus Welliver, the younger version of the title character will be played by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless). The series will also star Omari Hardwick (Power) as a veteran officer named Eli Bridges.

Per the show's official logline, Bosch: Start of Watch "will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.'"

"We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television's most beloved detectives became the man we know today," head of MGM+ Michael Wright says in a statement. "With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise's legacy while opening an exciting new chapter."

Production on Bosch: Start of Watch is set to begin in 2026 in Los Angeles. Co-creator Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside co-creator Brian Anthony. Additional executive producers include Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin and Jasmine Russ.

Bosch originally ran for seven seasons (2014–2021) on Prime Video, with the story continuing via the three-season spinoff Bosch: Legacy (2022–2025). Another spinoff, the Maggie Q-led Ballard, premiered on Prime Video in 2025.

Bosch fans, are you excited to peek into Harry's past? And what do you think of Monaghan as a younger version of the character? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.