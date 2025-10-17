What To Watch Friday: Fire Country And Blue Bloods Spinoffs, Daytime Emmys And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
Showtimes for October 17, 2025
The Chosen Adventures
The animated offshoot follows a nine-year-old and her best friend as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum; voices include Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji and Jonathan Roumie.
Downey Wrote That
The hour-long documentary explores the sketches, contributions and enduring influence of Jim Downey, one of the most impactful comedy writers in the history of "Saturday Night Live."
Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam
The docuseries chronicles the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of aspiring actor Zach Horwitz as he orchestrates one of Hollywood's most audacious financial frauds.
Mr. Scorsese
The docuseries grants audiences unprecedented access to Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
The Perfect Neighbor
The documentary bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor's relentless harassment — and eventual fatal crime.
R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead
In this YA feature inspired by Stine's "The Haunting Hour," teenager Sam thinks moving to Redhaven is the worst part — until his brother Finn vanishes and no one remembers he existed.
The Twits
Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke lend their voices to this animated adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.
Daytime Emmys
Soap legend Jane Elliott is inducted into the Gold Circle; the first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series is awarded, live from Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.; Mario Lopez hosts. (View nominees.)
Fire Country
Season 4 premiere: Station 42 must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse. (Get scoop!)
Mistletoe Murders
In Season 1, Christmas shop owner Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) uses secret skills to investigate a murder when a poisoned cookie links her to the crime; Peter Mooney co-stars.
On Brand With Jimmy Fallon
The Pillsbury Doughboy joins forces with the On Brand Agency; the creatives work to develop and launch an interactive activation.
An Intimate Evening With Adam Pally
The actor and comedian takes the stage in Brooklyn, N.Y., putting his musical acumen on full display as he sings a mix of original and cover songs.
The Couple Next Door
Jacob comes to a heartbreaking realization, while Mia's past finally catches up to her, leading to tumultuous events for everyone.
Sheriff Country
Series premiere: Morena Baccarin's Sheriff Mickey Fox — stepsister of Sharon Leone from "Fire Country" — patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater. (Get scoop!)
Boston Blue
Series premiere: The "Blue Bloods" universe expansion sees Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan leaving New York City — and his family — to take a position with the BPD. (Watch trailer.)
The Rainmaker
Season 1 finale: Up against Sarah, Rudy wonders if she's still the woman he once knew and loved. (Check renewal status.)