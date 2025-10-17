WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Fire Country And Blue Bloods Spinoffs, Daytime Emmys And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, October 17, 2025 Brooke Palmer & Michele Crowe/CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Sheriff Country" and "Boston Blue" begin, "Fire Country" returns with Season 4, and the Daytime Emmys stream exclusively online.

Showtimes for October 17, 2025

ET

The Chosen Adventures

Prime Video 14-EPISODE BINGE

The animated offshoot follows a nine-year-old and her best friend as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum; voices include Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji and Jonathan Roumie.

Downey Wrote That

Peacock

The hour-long documentary explores the sketches, contributions and enduring influence of Jim Downey, one of the most impactful comedy writers in the history of "Saturday Night Live."

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam

Prime Video THREE-EPISODE BINGE

The docuseries chronicles the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of aspiring actor Zach Horwitz as he orchestrates one of Hollywood's most audacious financial frauds.

Mr. Scorsese

Apple TV FIVE-EPISODE BINGE

The docuseries grants audiences unprecedented access to Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The Perfect Neighbor

Netflix

The documentary bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor's relentless harassment — and eventual fatal crime.

R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead

Tubi MOVIE PREMIERE

In this YA feature inspired by Stine's "The Haunting Hour," teenager Sam thinks moving to Redhaven is the worst part — until his brother Finn vanishes and no one remembers he existed.

The Twits

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke lend their voices to this animated adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

ET

Daytime Emmys

The Emmys App Streaming Only

Soap legend Jane Elliott is inducted into the Gold Circle; the first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series is awarded, live from Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.; Mario Lopez hosts. (View nominees.)

ET

Fire Country

CBS SPECIAL TIME

Season 4 premiere: Station 42 must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse. (Get scoop!)

Mistletoe Murders

Hallmark Channel TWO EPISODES PER WEEK

In Season 1, Christmas shop owner Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) uses secret skills to investigate a murder when a poisoned cookie links her to the crime; Peter Mooney co-stars.

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

NBC

The Pillsbury Doughboy joins forces with the On Brand Agency; the creatives work to develop and launch an interactive activation.

ET

An Intimate Evening With Adam Pally

HBO

The actor and comedian takes the stage in Brooklyn, N.Y., putting his musical acumen on full display as he sings a mix of original and cover songs.

The Couple Next Door

Starz PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Jacob comes to a heartbreaking realization, while Mia's past finally catches up to her, leading to tumultuous events for everyone.

Sheriff Country

CBS SPECIAL TIME

Series premiere: Morena Baccarin's Sheriff Mickey Fox — stepsister of Sharon Leone from "Fire Country" — patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater. (Get scoop!)

ET

Boston Blue

CBS

Series premiere: The "Blue Bloods" universe expansion sees Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan leaving New York City — and his family — to take a position with the BPD. (Watch trailer.)

The Rainmaker

USA Network

Season 1 finale: Up against Sarah, Rudy wonders if she's still the woman he once knew and loved. (Check renewal status.)

