Tom Cruise Visits NCIS: Origins Set — See Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Though it wasn't impossible, "NCIS: Origins" just faced its most improbable mission yet: An impromptu set-visit from Tom Cruise.

"While on the [Paramount] lot, Tom Cruise stopped by the set of NCIS: Origins to say hi!" the NCISVerse posted to its official Instagram account on Wednesday. The "Mission: Impossible" star's visit appears to be a serendipitous encounter, though TVLine has reached out to "NCIS: Origins" reps for comment.

Additionally, star Austin Stowell posted a photo to his Instagram story, writing, "Gibbs & Hunt NCIS: Mission Impossible," while co-showrunner David J. North shared an image with a caption that revealed a "special FaceTime appearance from Emilio Estevez."

The surprise visit comes off the heels of the Season 2 premiere of the CBS prequel, which aired on Tuesday. The episode finally addressed the fate of Lala, who got into a severe car accident in the Season 1 finale, leaving viewers wondering whether she'd live or die. The premiere confirmed that Lala, in fact, survived the crash, and has already returned to work. (Though Mariel Molino, who plays the NIS agent, was mysteriously absent from any set photos with Cruise.)

New episodes of "NCIS: Origins" air Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

Scroll the photos below, then hit the comments with your reactions to the unexpected crossover between "Mission: Impossible" and "NCIS: Origins"!

David J. North/Instagram

David J. North/Instagram

David J. North/Instagram