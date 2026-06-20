What To Watch Saturday: Glen Powell In How To Make A Killing, Love Heist On Hallmark, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Glen Powell's "How to Make a Killing" hits HBO, Lyndsy Fonseca stars in Hallmark's "The Love Heist," and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 20, 2026
FIFA World Cup
- The Netherlands vs. TK (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Ecuador vs. Curaçao (8 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Don't Trust the Girl Upstairs
A series of disturbing events unfolds after a woman (Remy Ma) and her husband (Garfield Wilson) take in her newly orphaned niece (Aliyah Marc).
Heart & Hustle: Houston
After an explosive group therapy session, LeBrina attempts to repair her broken friendships; Alaina and Chloe each navigate their current relationship struggles.
How to Make a Killing
Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way; Margaret Qualley co-stars.
The Love Heist
A celebrity stylist (Lyndsy Fonseca) teams up with a hotel security chief (Peter Porte) to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing.
Wild Spring
Witness some of the animal kingdom's adaptations to the ever-changing conditions of spring, from shedding winter coats to mass migrations.
Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose
America celebrates itself as the birthplace of the individual, the rugged pioneer, the lone wolf; from Jay Leno's garage to the Everglades, Craig explores how this idea shapes our nation and asks if we are truly a country of individuals.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi
Manel Kape takes on Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight bout; Andre Fili faces Vinicius Oliveira; Bia Mesquita fights Melissa Mullins.
My Adventures With Superman
Big things happen at the Super Convention; Kara takes a friend's advice; Clark gets whipped; Lois chases a story; Jimmy makes a mistake.