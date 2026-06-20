WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Glen Powell In How To Make A Killing, Love Heist On Hallmark, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, June 20, 2026 MovieStillsDB.com

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Glen Powell's "How to Make a Killing" hits HBO, Lyndsy Fonseca stars in Hallmark's "The Love Heist," and the FIFA World Cup continues. 

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Showtimes for June 20, 2026

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks

  • The Netherlands vs. TK (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Ecuador vs. Curaçao (8 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
ET

Don't Trust the Girl Upstairs

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A series of disturbing events unfolds after a woman (Remy Ma) and her husband (Garfield Wilson) take in her newly orphaned niece (Aliyah Marc).

Heart & Hustle: Houston

OWN TIME SLOT PREMIERE

After an explosive group therapy session, LeBrina attempts to repair her broken friendships; Alaina and Chloe each navigate their current relationship struggles.

How to Make a Killing

HBO NEW TO CABLE

Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way; Margaret Qualley co-stars.

The Love Heist

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A celebrity stylist (Lyndsy Fonseca) teams up with a hotel security chief (Peter Porte) to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing.

Wild Spring

BBC America

Witness some of the animal kingdom's adaptations to the ever-changing conditions of spring, from shedding winter coats to mass migrations.

ET

Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose

CNN

America celebrates itself as the birthplace of the individual, the rugged pioneer, the lone wolf; from Jay Leno's garage to the Everglades, Craig explores how this idea shapes our nation and asks if we are truly a country of individuals.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi

Paramount+

Manel Kape takes on Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight bout; Andre Fili faces Vinicius Oliveira; Bia Mesquita fights Melissa Mullins. 

ET

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim

Big things happen at the Super Convention; Kara takes a friend's advice; Clark gets whipped; Lois chases a story; Jimmy makes a mistake.

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